Indian shooters will be looking to kickstart the day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 with a bang as they will be participating in the finals of their respective categories.

India has continued its medal-winning streak in the Commonwealth Games 2018 so far and when the Indian contingent steps into the field on Tuesday, they will look to continue their streak. India has 10 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze medals till day five of the ongoing sporting extravaganza in Gold Coast, Australia. A lot of interesting events are to happen today and it remains to be seen how participating Indians will fare.

The day six of the 21st edition of Commonwealth Games will begin with Indian shooters in their respective events. Heena Sidhu and Annu Singh will also play in the final of women’s 25m Air Pistol. Indian men’s hockey team will then play in the semi-final of the Games. Also, at least 4 Indian boxers have their crucial bouts on Tuesday.

Here are the CWG 2018 LIVE updates:

09:05 AM IST | SQUASH – Dipika and Saurav have won their Pool E fixture against Guyana’s Mary Fung-a-Fat and Jason-Ray Khalil. The Indians won 11-3, 11-3.

09:00 AM IST | BADMINTON – The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponnappa have cruised past Guernsey’s Hardy and Le Tissier 21-9, 21-5. The match lasted just 20 minutes.

08:50 AM IST | SHOOTING – Men’s 50m prone rifle event is over and India’s Chain Singh has managed to finish at the fourth spot. Hard luck!

08:46 AM IST| SHOOTING – A stark contrast between the performances of the two Indian shooters. After leading at the top, Chain Singh has dropped to the fourth spot. While Gagan Narang has crashed out of the contention.

08:45 AM IST| SHOOTING – Chain Singh is doing some marvelous work here. The Indian shooter has risen to the second spot.

08:30 AM IST | SHOOTING – After showing early promise in final of men’s rifle prone event, Gagan Narang has fallen to the seventh position while Chain Singh is maintaining the momentum by staying at the fourth spot.

08:15 AM IST | HOCKEY – Brace yourself for the women’s hockey match versus South Africa later in the day.

On day six of the @GC2018 XXI Commonwealth Games, two exciting matches of women’s hockey are set to be played on 10th April 2018. Catch the action LIVE on Sony SIX/SIX HD, Sony TEN 3/TEN 3 HD and https://t.co/C3ynNz0a49.#IndiaKaGame #HallaHockeyKa #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/7dj372Ca9e — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 10, 2018

08:00 AM IST | WEIGHTLIFTING – Indian para powerlifter Farman Basha finishes fifth in the men’s lightweight category.

07:30 AM IST | Here’s the medal tally from the Commonwealth Games 2018

07:10 AM IST | ATHLETICS – After trying too hard in the 400m hurdles heats, Dharun Ayyaswamy finishes at fifth place with a time of 49.85 seconds.

07:00 AM IST| SQUASH – India’s squash doubles pair of Joshna Chinappa-Dipika Pallikal have triumphed 10-11, 11-0, 11-1 in their opening Pool C match against Pakistan’s Faiza Zafar and Madina Zafar.

06:40 AM IST | SHOOTING – Gagan Naran and Chain Singh have made it to the 50m rifle prone final while Annu Raj Singh and Heena Sidhu took their appointed places in the women’s 25m pistol final.

06:35 AM IST | HOCKEY – India has finally won the game 2-1 against Malaysia thanks to a stunning brace by Harmanpreet Singh. The Indian hockey men are in the semi-finals of the games now and will play the final pool match against England on Wednesday.

FT. The Indian Men's Hockey Team seal a spot in the Semi-Finals of the men's hockey event at the @GC2018 Commonwealth Games with a steely show against Malaysia in their third game of the competition on 10th April.#IndiaKaGame #HallaHockeyKa #GC2018 #INDvMAS pic.twitter.com/GAE3kihB75 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 10, 2018

06:05 AM IST | HOCKEY – GOAL! India leads once again in the match after Harmanpreet Singh smashes a fierce strike into the top corner of the net.

05:25 AM IST | HOCKEY – EQUALISER! Malaysia pulls back one in the game on a beautiful counterattack. Tremendous play by the underdogs here.

05:10 AM IST | HOCKEY – GOAL! Relatively easier fixture for India. Way easier than Pakistan. Harmanpreet Singh has given an early lead to India.

05:00 AM IST | The hockey match between India and Malaysia is underway and both the teams will be looking to ace the game to qualify for the semi-final berth. There’s just one more match left in the Pool A fixtures and both of them have four points from the first two games.

