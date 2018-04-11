It’s been a successful journey so far for Indian squad as they managed to bag 21 medals including 11 gold till now. Here is the Preview and fixture for India at Common Wealth Games day 7. The day will begin with Jitu Rai and Om Mitherval, who will contest for the men's 5m pistol event. It will be followed by Mary Kom's semi-final boxing match.

Day 7 preview and fixture for India at Common Wealth Games XXI

India made a rock-solid start at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia and have continued delivering stellar performances on an everyday basis. The consistency of the Indian contingent at the mega sporting event has garnered them a total of 21 medals, including 11 gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze. The star performers so far have been weightlifters and shooters while the badminton team is also progressing well.

Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 was an estimable one where Heena Sidhu clinched a gold medal in Women’s 25m pistol event while hockey teams of both men and women secured emphatic victories over Malaysia and South Africa respectively. For the Indian boxers, it was an unforgettable day as they cruised through the final stages of their respective events and assured medals to the nation.

Commonwealth Games Day seven is touted to be an exciting one as well where every Indian participant will be vying to take away the top honours. The day will begin with Jitu Rai and Om Mitherval, who will contest for the men’s 5m pistol event. It will be followed by Mary Kom’s semi-final boxing match. Rest there will be Tejaswin Shankar contesting in the men’s High Jump final followed by badminton and table tennis.

Here’s the schedule for the CWG 2018 Day 7:

Athletics:

Nellikal V Neena: Women’s Qualifying Round Group A (02:30 PM IST)

Tejashwin Shankar: Men’s High Jump Final (03:35 PM IST)

Hima Das: Women’s 400m Final (05:15 PM IST)

Nayana James: Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round – Group B (07:00 PM IST)

Badminton:

Kidambi Srikanth vs Atish Lubah (Mauritius): Men’s Singles Round of 32

PV Sindhu vs Andra Whiteside (Fiji): Women’s Singles Round of 32

India (Ashwini Ponnappa, Satwik Rankireddy) vs England: Mixed Doubles Round of 32

HS Prannoy vs Christopher Jean Paul (Mauritius): Men’s Singles Round of 32

Ruthvika Gadde vs Grace Atipaka (Ghana): Women’s Singles Round of 32

Saina Nehwal vs Elsie de Villiers (South Africa): Women’s Singles Round of 32

India (N Sikki Reddy, Pranaav Chopra) vs TBD: Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Boxing:

MC Mary Kom vs Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku (Sri Lanka): Women’s 45-48 kg Semi-final 1 (07:32 AM IST)

Sarita Devi vs Anja Stridsman (Australia): Women’s 60 kg Quarter-final 1 (08.02 IST)

Gaurav Solanki vs Charles Keama (Papua New Guinea): Men’s 52 kg Quarter-final 1 (09:02 AM IST)

Vikas Krishan vs Benny Muziyo (Zambia): Men’s 75 kg Quarter-final 1 (10:02 AM IST)

Pinki Rani vs Lisa Whiteside (England): Women’s 51 kg Quarter-final 2 (02:02 PM IST)

Manish Kaushik vs Calum French (England): Men’s 60 kg Quarter-final 1 (03:17 PM IST)

Hockey:

India vs England: Men’s Pool B (03:00 PM IST)

Lawn Bowls:

Krishna Xalxo vs Shannon McIlroy (New Zealand) Men’s Singles Section A – Round 5 (04:30 AM IST)

India (Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey) vs South Africa: Women’s Pairs Section A – Round 4 (04:30 AM IST)

India (Farzana Khan, Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki) vs Canada: Women’s Triples Section A – Round 5 (11:30 AM IST)

India (Dinesh Kumar, Chandan Kumar Singh, Sunil Bahadur, Alok Lakra) vs Australia: Men’s Fours Section A – Round 3 (11:30 AM IST)

Shooting:

Jitu Rai: Men’s 50m Pistol Qualification (04:30 AM IST)

Final (07:30 AM IST)

Ankur Mittal, Mohd. Ashab: Men’s Double Trap Qualification (04:30 AM IST)

Final (11:15 AM IST)

Shreyasi Singh, Varsha Varman: Women’s Double Trap FINAL (06:00 AM IST)

Squash:

India (Vikram Malhotra, Ramit Tandon) vs Wales: Men’s Doubles Pool F (06:30 AM IST)

India (Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal) vs Wales: Women’s Doubles Pool C (08:00 AM IST)

India (Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal) vs Malta: Women’s Doubles Pool C (01:30 PM IST)

India (Joshna Chinappa, Harinder Pal Sandhu) vs Scotland: Mixed Doubles Pool H (03:45 PM IST)

Table Tennis:

Maitreyee Sarkar vs Vero Nima (Papua New Guinea): Women’s TT6-10 Singles Group 1 (06:10 AM IST)

Vaishnavi Sutar vs Faith Obazuaye (Nigeria): Women’s TT6-10 Singles Group 2 (06:10 AM IST);

India (Sutirtha Mukherjee, Pooja Sahasrabudhe) vs Mauritius: Women’s Doubles Round of 32 (07:32 AM IST)

India (Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran) vs Kiribati: Men’s Doubles Round of 32 (07:55 AM IST)

India (Harmeet Desai, Sani Shankar Shetty) vs Guyana: Men’s Doubles Round of 32 (08:30 AM IST)

India (Pooja Sahasrabudhe, Harmeet Desai) vs TBD: Mixed Doubles Round of 32 (09:05 AM IST)

India (Achanta Sharath Kamal, Mouma Das) vs TBD: Mixed Doubles Round of 32 (09:05 AM IST)

India (Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran) vs TBD: Mixed Doubles Round of 32 (12:00 PM IST)

India (Madhurika Patkar, Sanil Shankar Shetty) vs TBD: Mixed Doubles Round of 32 (12:00 PM IST)

Harmeet Desai vs TBD: Men’s Singles Round of 64 (12:45 PM IST)

Achanta Sharath Kamal vs TBD: Men’s Singles Round of 64 (12:45 PM IST)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs TBD: Men’s Singles Round of 64 (12:45 PM IST)

Madhurika Patkar vs TBD: Women’s Singles Round of 32 (01:30 PM IST)

Manika Batra vs TBD: Women’s Singles Round of 32 (02:15 PM IST)

Mouma Das vs TBD: Women’s Singles Round of 32 (02:15 PM IST)

For all the latest Commonwealth Games 2018 News, download NewsX App