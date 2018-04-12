CWG 2018 LIVE updates: On Thursday at the Commonwealth Games 2018, all eyes will be on star Indian wrestlers Sushil Kumar and Babita Phogat. Three-time World championship medallist Sindhu will meet Wendy Chen Hsuan-yu in the next round, while Saina's challenger will be Jessica Li of the Isle of Man. Another star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy will battle it out with Anthony Joe, while Srikanth will face Niluka Karunaratne of Sri Lanka.

Indian shooters extended their purple patch as Shreyasi Singh won gold in the women’s Double Trap event, Ankur Mittal and Om Mitharwal bagged bronze in their respective men’s categories, while star boxer MC Mary Kom (48kg) stormed into the final and the men’s hockey team scored a thrilling win over England. The badminton, table tennis and squash teams had a satisfactory day at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on Wednesday. In boxing, India were assured of nine medals which is their best tally at the Games.

On Thursday, three-time World championship medallist Sindhu will meet Wendy Chen Hsuan-yu in the next round, while Saina’s challenger will be Jessica Li of the Isle of Man. Another star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy will battle it out with Anthony Joe, while Srikanth will face Niluka Karunaratne of Sri Lanka. The mixed doubles pair of Satwik and Ashwini beat England’s Ben Lane and Jessica Pugh 21-17, 21-16. The Indian pair will meet Canada’s Kristen Tsai and Nyl Yakura on Thursday for a place in the quarters.

Coming to hockey, the men’s team scored two goals in the final three minutes to overcome England 4-3 in a thrilling match to top Pool B. India have already sealed their berth in the semi-finals. Manpreet Singh (32nd), Rupinder Pal Singh (51st), Varun Kumar (58th) and Mandeep Singh (59th) scored for India while England got their goals from David Condon (17th minute), Liam Ansell (52nd) and Sam Ward (56th). Following the win in their final Pool B game, India have 10 points — three more than second-placed England.

Meanwhile, India’s campaign in table tennis competition also got off to a good start with singles and team players advancing to the next stage. The disappointments on the day were mixed doubles pairs Harmeet Desai and Pooja Sahasrabudhe as they were ousted.

At squash events, India’s women’s double pair of Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal advanced to the quarter-finals while the men’s doubles and mixed double pairs also registered victories in their respective games. In the men’s doubles event, India’s Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon defeated Wales duo- Peter Creed and Joel Makin 2-1 (11-7, 8-11, 11-10) in Pool F. The duo will face Sierra Leone’s Ernest Jombla and Yusif Mansaray in the second match of pool F on Thursday.

Here are the CWG 2018 LIVE updates:

