With the opening ceremony done and dusted, and the Commonwealth Games set to begin from tomorrow down-under; here are 5 Indian fixtures you should watch out for, featuring stars like Sindhu, Nehwal, Dipika Pallikal and Rani Rampal amongst others.

1. Mixed Team Badminton

Match-ups: India vs Sri Lanka, 4.31 am and India vs Pakistan, 2.31 pm.

The star-studded Indian Badminton team would look to dominate the proceedings here at the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre, Queensland when they take on minnows Sri Lanka in the morning and then Pakistan later in the afternoon. The Pullela Gopichand coached Indian Badminton contingent comprises of 2016 Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu, 2012 London Bronze Medallist Saina Nehwal, World No.2 Kidambi Srikanth and promising youngsters Satwik Reddy, Chirag Shetty in its ranks.

However, with Sindhu suffering an ankle sprain just days before this match, it’s likely that veteran Saina Nehwal will cover-up for her place. Nehwal who threatened to pull out of the games to ensure that her father gets the due accreditation would hope to put behind the fiasco and focus on getting India its maiden gold in the event.

2. Men’s Swimming

Fixtures: Sajan Prakash, Virdhawal Khade (50m Butterfly), 6.57 am and Srihari Natraj (100m Backstroke), 7.24 am

India has sent one of its smallest ever swimming contingent to the Commonwealth Games. The number has swiftly declined from 20 in Delhi, 2010 to 6 in Glasgow, 2014 and just 3 this time in Gold Coast, 2018. major achievements in the sport on the international stage have been absent since it isn’t that popular a sport in the nation, the trio, however, will be looking to make a statement down-under. the more prominent of the three, Olympian Sajan Prakash hailing from Kerela would be hopeful of putting up a good show in his second CWG after he failed to qualify for the finals of his event in 2014.

3. Women’s Hockey

India vs Wales, 5.02 am

The Indian women’s hockey team will begin its campaign tomorrow against Wales as they look to end a 12-year-old medal drought at the games. The team won the gold in 2002 followed by a silver in the 2006 games. Full of confidence and the grit to perform well, Indian Captain Rani Rampal said in an interview – “We are here to finish on the podium and nothing else.” But to reach the much-coveted medal, India will first have to cross the initial hurdles of Wales, South Africa, England and Malaysia in the pool stages. Their coach Harendra Singh asserted on the eve before the match that he believes the team will be able to advance to the next stage with ease.

4. Squash Singles (Preliminary byes)

Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa, 8.03 am

The two stars of the Indian squash Circuit rose to prominence after the duo did the unthinkable by winning the doubles gold in Glasgow 2014. Pallikal will receive a first-round bye in the Commonwealth Games singles competition before opening her campaign against Charlotte Knaggs of Trinidad and Tobago tomorrow. In the doubles, she and Chinappa are seeded third and grouped alongside Wales, Pakistan and Malta as the defending champions look to regain their title. Pallikal will also compete in the mixed doubles with Saurav Ghosal later in the week.

5. Boxing Preliminary Rounds

Men, 7.32 am and Women, 2.34 pm

The Indian boxing contingent this time around consists of 4 women and 8 men boxers. While the women’s team will be led by seasoned campaigners MC Mary Kom(48 kg) and Sarita Devi (60 kg), the onus for the men’s team will be on 2010 Asian Games Gold medallist Vikas Krishan (75 kg) and 2010 CWG Gold medallist Manoj Kumar (91 kg). The entire contingent would look to set aside the alleged ‘Syringegate’ after their team doctor Amol Patil was let off with a reprimand. The draw of the bouts have since taken place, and the first Indian boxer to enter the ring would be Manoj in the 69kg category, who will face his Nigerian counterpart to open the Indian challenges on Thursday.

