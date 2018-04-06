Sanjita Chanu continued the medal streak in weightlifting for India as she bagged a Gold in the 53kg category with a combined lift of 192 kg in snatch and clean and jerk. However, the Manipur lifter was not all happy about her performance in Gold Coast and said she could have gone for the record snatch lift of 112kg but it wasn't her day.

Indian weightlifter Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu bagged the third weightlifting medal for the country at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast but reckoned she didn’t get what she had aimed for. Rarely an athlete who has won a gold medal at the prestigious Games is seen disheartened at the post-game presentation but Sanjitha’s disappointment was clearly visible in her eyes as she spoke sadly of how she could have broken a Commonwealth Games record but missed it by a whisker.

“Had I not dropped my last lift, I would have created a Games record. I really wanted to do it. I missed it and I am a bit sad about that. But I guess it’s ok, I don’t know,” said the reigning Commonwealth Championships gold-medallist after breaking the Games record in the 53kg category with a snatch lift of 84kg. She pushed a total of combined 192 kg in snatch and clean and jerk to elevate on top of the podium. However, for Sanjita Chanu that was not enough as she felt she could have broken the record in snatch which currently stands at 111 kg.

Sanjita in her third try attempted a snatch weight of 113kg but couldn’t convert it hence failing to break the record. The Manipur weightlifter said she found it difficult to pull it off in her third attempt and reckoned maybe God wasn’t her today. “I had come thinking of breaking the record and lift 112kg (the CWG record stands at 111kg), I thought it was not that difficult. Probably god was not with me today. I became a little stiff during my clean lift and I probably didn’t push too well in jerk,” she said.

Though she failed to break the record, the star weightlifter made an incredible effort and finished ahead of her daunting opponents despite not being 100% fit. She had been suffering from a back problem and barely trained before taking part in the competition. She revealed that she had not wholeheartedly trained but was confident of proving her critics wrong. “Because of this injury I still cannot train too hard. I have been lucky to get good support which has kept me motivated. My back injury was a concern before coming here too; I have barely trained for 15 days for this competition. I am still 10 per cent lacking in fitness. The physio has been working on me outside the competition arena,” she said.

The injury concern makes it worse for the lifters who are currently without their physios in the Games village due to some accreditation issues. The players including 48kg gold medal winner Mirabai Chanu complained about the lack of medical facilities. The conditions are so bad that the players have been themselves helping others out with the rehabilitation. “They (the physios) have helped as best as they can. We have managed somehow,” said Sanjit Chanu getting emotional.

