Sakshi Malik will head into the Commonwealth Games 2018 as one of India's best bet in women's wrestling to win gold. The Olympic bronze medallist has been in sublime form recently, having won a bronze at the 62kg women’s freestyle event in the recently concluded Asian Wrestling Championships held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Ever since she became the first Indian female wrestler to win a medal at the coveted Olympics, Sakshi Malik has become a name which has resonated with success across homes in the country. On 14th April, when she turns up at the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre for her match-up, a billion people back home would be praying for her win. As the games officially begin tomorrow, let’s take a look at Sakshi’s illustrious and inspiring journey.

Malik first tasted success in the international arena at the World Junior Championships, 2010 held in Budapest where she won a bronze medal in the 58kg freestyle event. She then went on to win a bronze and silver medal in the 2013 and 2017 Commonwealth Wrestling Championships, respectively. In her previous stint the commonwealth games, at Glasgow 2014, Malik returned home with a silver medal, losing the final to Nigeria’s Aminat Adeniyi who defeated her 4-0 in a closely contested game. But it was her 8-5 victory over reigning Asian Champion, Kyrgyzstan’s Aisuluu Tynybekova in the 2016 Rio Olympics in the medal playoff which is rated as one of her best outings on the mat for her silver in an event where Indian athletes failed to leave an impact.

Her lead-up to the Commonwealth Games starting tomorrow has been spot on with preparations in full swing. At the recently concluded Asian Wrestling Championships held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan last month, Sakshi won a bronze medal in the 62kg women’s freestyle event. In a recent interview she gave to PTI, Sakshi said that her performance in Krygyzstan has definitely served as a confidence booster and she hopes to perform better in the CWG and strike gold for the country.

She also said that she has benefitted well by taking part in the Pro-wrestling league wherein she played for the team Delhi Sultans, as it gave her an opportunity to learn and train alongside some of the most renowned names in the world of wrestling. The marquee wrestler will look to capitalize on her recent good run an aim for a top podium finish at Gold Coast.

