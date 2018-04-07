Pakistan pulled their first goal in the third quarter as Muhammad Irfan Jr capitalised on the Indian defence's error. Pakistan launched a flurry of attacks on Indian goal garnering several penlaty corners one after another. Things got out of hand for a while when Akashdeep Singh and Muhammad Faisal Qadir got into an altercation but it was contained by the referee.

It was a match to forget for Indian hockey team as they gave up a two-goal cushion resulting in Pakistan earning a 2-2 draw in a hockey match played at Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. After Dilpreet Singh’s early goal, Harmanpreet Singh doubled India’s lead. Pakistan then came from behind with a sublime finish from Muhammad Irfan Jr and secured a late draw after Ali Mubashar scored from a penalty corner.

India got off to a flying start in the highly-anticipated match after Dilpreet Singh scored a stunning goal past Pakistan’s goalkeeper. India dominated the early quarters and gave little room to their opponents to play. After failing to capitalise on a penalty corner, Manpreet Singh doubled is side’s lead with a sublime finish. It was in the third quarter of the match that Pakistan started pulling strings in the middle of the pitch keeping the Indian defenders on their toes.

Just minutes before the match was about to end, Ali Mubashar rose to the occasion and secured a much-needed equaliser for his side making it 2-2. Elsewhere, Indian women hockey team made amends from their first match defeat by securing a resounding 4-1 victory over Malaysia.

