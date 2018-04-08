After a quiet third day, the Indian contingent announced themselves once again on the fourth day by garnering a string of medals. From politicians to actors and from journalists to retired sportspersons, everybody has come together to congratulate the medal winners at Commonwealth Games 2018.

Indian sportspersons kickstarted the 21st edition of Commonwealth Games with a bang, thanks to Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Sanjita Chanu for clinching the gold medals in the early two days of the sporting extravaganza. After a quiet third day, the Indian contingent announced themselves once again on the fourth day by garnering a string of medals. Weightlifter Punam Yadav and 16-year-old shooter Manu Bhaker were the highlights of the day as they secured gold medals in their respective games. Heena Sidhu managed a silver medal in shooting while Ravi Kumar and Vikas Thakur had to settle for bronze medals in 10m air rifle and 94 kg weightlifting respectively.

The prominent Indian personalities from all walks of life have been singing praises of the Indian participants who are in Gold Coast, Australia and sharing a flurry of morale-boosting posts on social media platform Twitter. From politicians to actors and from journalists to retired sportspersons, everybody has come together to congratulate the medal winners at Commonwealth Games 2018.

Here are some of the reactions from day 4 of CWG 2018:

Many Congratulations to Ravi Kumar for shooting a bronze in the 10 m air rifle shooting event at #CWG2018. Immensely proud to see India’s medal tally going up with our players strong performances across sports! #IndiaAtCWG

Many Congratulations to Ravi Kumar for shooting a bronze in the 10 m air rifle shooting event at #CWG2018. Immensely proud to see India's medal tally going up with our players strong performances across sports! #IndiaAtCWG pic.twitter.com/nsWHwo0iUN — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 8, 2018

Congratulations to #ManuBhaker for winning a gold medal and to Heena Sidhu for winning a silver medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the #CWG2018!

Congratulations to #ManuBhaker for winning a gold medal and to Heena Sidhu for winning a silver medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the #CWG2018! pic.twitter.com/t0FvL40Azc — Congress (@INCIndia) April 8, 2018

Indian women have done the country proud once more! Our heartiest congratulations to #ManuBhakar and #HeenaSidhu on winning gold and silver respectively in the 10m women’s air pistol and #PunamYadav on winning gold in 69kg weightlifting at the #CommonwealthGames2018 #CWG2018

Indian women have done the country proud once more! Our heartiest congratulations to #ManuBhakar and #HeenaSidhu on winning gold and silver respectively in the 10m women's air pistol and #PunamYadav on winning gold in 69kg weightlifting at the #CommonwealthGames2018 #CWG2018 pic.twitter.com/u7HYJwwjUT — Youth Congress (@IYC) April 8, 2018

Also many congratulations to Punam Yadav for the gold in weightlifting! Promises to be a Super Sunday #CWG2018

Also many congratulations to Punam Yadav for the gold in weightlifting! Promises to be a Super Sunday #CWG2018 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 8, 2018

Congratulations! #ManuBhaker:Gold & #HeenaSidhu:Silver,Women’s 10m Air Pistol

#RaviKumar:Bronze,Men’s 10m Air Rifle

#PunamYadav:Gold Women’s 69 kg

& #VikasThakur:Bronze Men’s 94kg in #GC2018Weightlifting #CommonwealthGames2018

#CommonwealthGames #GC2018 #GC2018Shooting #CWG2018

Congrats @realmanubhaker & for winning gold in #Womens #10mAirpistol & @HeenaSidhu10 for winning silver Medal. The nation applauds & Salutes U. #India’sNewShootingSensation #CWG2018

#GirlsOfIndia #makingusproud at the at #CWG2018

#ManuBhaker wins

#HeenaSidhu wins

#GC2018Shooting #10mAirPistol

#PoonamYadav wins #GC2018Weightlifting

@NSaina takes #India to the finals of #GC2018Badminton #bestwishes

The Daughters are making the nation proud!

Congratulation #ManuBhaker for winning gold and #HeenaSindhu for winning silver in shooting at #CommonwealthGames2018 #CWG2018 #GC2018

And the #GirlsOfIndia are shinning away to glory at #CWG2018

#ManuBhaker wins

#HeenaSidhu wins

#GC2018Shooting #10mAirPistol

#PoonamYadav wins #GC2018Weightlifting @NSaina takes #India to the finals of #GC2018Badminton All the best #IndiaontheRise #PoshterGirls

Indian daughters making us proud. Congratulations to #ManuBhaker who clinched a gold medal in10m Air Pistol shooting and #HeenaSidhu for winning a silver. 6th #gold for India in 2018. Wishing you a future, full of luck. #CWG2018 #CommonwealthGames #GC2018Shooting

Indian daughters making us proud. Congratulations to #ManuBhaker who clinched a gold medal in10m Air Pistol shooting and #HeenaSidhu for winning a silver. 6th #gold for India in 2018. Wishing you a future, full of luck. #CWG2018 #CommonwealthGames #GC2018Shooting pic.twitter.com/3dPGoJfvGy — Dr. Mahesh Sharma (@dr_maheshsharma) April 8, 2018

Congrats #PunamYadav on winning GOLD for #India in women’s weightlifting in 69kg ctgy #CWG2018. Great Performance

What a Wonderful Performance by our Shooters at #GC2018

Heartiest Congratulations to #ManuBhaker for Winning #Gold Medal and #HeenaSidhu for Winning Silver in Women’s 10m Air Pistol event. #GC2018Shooting #CommonwealthGames2018 #CWG2018 #IndiaAtCWG

And the Daugthers of India are making us proud again. #PunamYadav wins another gold for #India in Weightlifting at #CWG2018. Whole country is proud on your achievement . Jai Hind

And the Daugthers of India are making us proud again . #PunamYadav wins another gold for #India in Weightlifting at #CWG2018. Whole country is proud on your achievement . Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/4O5Ur77jyu — Dr. C.P. Joshi (@drcpjoshi) April 8, 2018

Heartiest Congratulations to #ManuBhaker and Heena Sidhu for winning the Gold and silver medals respectively in the women’s 10m air pistol at the #CWG2018 @HeenaSidhu10

Heartiest Congratulations to #ManuBhaker and Heena Sidhu for winning the Gold and silver medals respectively in the women's 10m air pistol at the #CWG2018 @HeenaSidhu10 pic.twitter.com/ZzC8TREPV0 — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) April 8, 2018

Congratulation #ManuBhaker for winning gold and #HeenaSindhu for winning silver in shooting at #CWG2018 Daughters of India doing the nation proud! #GC2018

Congratulation #ManuBhaker for winning gold and #HeenaSindhu for winning silver in shooting at #CWG2018 Daughters of India doing the nation proud! #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/DziszquLwn — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 8, 2018

Strength & growth come only through continuous effort and struggle! Kudos to #VenkatRahulRagala for all his effort and my heartiest congratulations 💐 to him for winning another gold medal🥇for #India in #CWG2018. It’s a #ProudMoment for all of us!

Strength & growth come only through continuous effort and struggle! Kudos to #VenkatRahulRagala for all his effort and my heartiest congratulations 💐 to him for winning another gold medal🥇for #India in #CWG2018. It’s a #ProudMoment for all of us! — Madhu Goud Yaskhi (@MYaskhi) April 8, 2018

