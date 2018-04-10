India currently sits at the third spot among the list of medal leaders with 11 gold medals at Commonwealth Games 2018. Australia leads the list with a whopping 41 golds while England is following the hosts at the second spot with 23 gold medals.

Indian contingent is performing fairly in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018 and the incredible performances by Indian sportspersons have got the country at the third spot in the list of medal tally. India has clinched 11 gold medals, 4 silver and 5 bronze medals taking the total tally of medals to 20. On the day six of the sporting event held in Gold Coast, Australia, shooter Heena Sidhu was the lone gold medallist among the Indian participants.

Indian medal tally has seen a steady rise since the day one when weightlifter Mirabai Saikhom Chanu clinched a gold medal. It was followed by fellow weightlifter Sanjita Chanu who aced the women’s 53 kg weightlifting category. Another weightlifter to join the bandwagon of Indian gold medallists was Sathish Kumar Sivalingam. Venkat Rahul Ragala, who participated in the men’s 85 kg weightlifting category, won gold with flying colours.

Also Read: CWG 2018, Day 6 LIVE updates: Heena Sidhu clinches gold in women’s 25m pistol finals

Continuing the fantastic run of Indian weightlifters at the Commonwealth Games, Punam Yadav rose above all her competitors in women’s 69 kg category and won a gold medal as well.

Both men and women’s table tennis teams from India have produced stellar performances at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018. A day after women’s team stunned a favourite Singapore side to clinch gold, Indian men followed suit and outclassed Nigerian team in the finals to win a gold medal.

16-year-old Manu Bhaker registered her name in the record books after she stormed her way to the top of the women’s 10m air pistol event. She won gold and was followed by Heena Sidhu. Day five of the Games belonged to the Indian shuttlers who won gold in badminton. Later in the day, Jitu Rai put the icing on the cake as he topped the Men’s 10 m air pistol finals.

Shooter Heena Sidhu improved on her 10m air pistol performance and secured a gold medal in the women’s 25m air pistol finals narrowly defeating Australia’s Elena Galiabovitch.

Currently, hosts Australia lead the medal standings with a staggering tally of 41 gold medals while England follows at the second spot with 23 golds. India sits at third with 11 and is closely trailed by New Zealand and South Africa, which have won 8 gold medals each.

Also Read: CWG 2018: Indian hockey team register narrow 2-1 victory over Malaysia

For all the latest Commonwealth Games 2018 News, download NewsX App