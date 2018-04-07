India vs Pakistan hockey LIVE updates: The two fierce rivals are locking horns at Commonwealth Games 2018 and Indian hockey team is the heavy favourite to win the match. Pakistan will be looking to upset the odds but it will be a monumental task given the supreme talent of Indian team.

Dilpreet Singh broke the deadlock after scoring a goal in the first quarter

India has kick-started Commonwealth Games 2018 with a bang and the men’s hockey team will be looking to continue the good start when they face Pakistan on Saturday in Gold Coast, Australia. Indian team has dominated the hockey fixtures between the two nations lately and Pakistan will certainly step on the field looking to change that trend. Indian women hockey team on Friday registered a resounding 4-1 victory over Malaysia and Indian men will want to repeat that feat today.

Here are the LIVE updates for India vs Pakistan hockey match:

10:35 AM IST | Rupinder Pal Singh threatens Pakistan with a mazy dribble. India is completely dominating the match and looks threatening with every attack. Pakistan will have to try harder in order to get something out of the game.

10:32 AM IST | Altercation seen on the pitch between Akashdeep Singh and Muhammad Faisal Qadir. The two players get into a heated exchange of words as their respective teammates try to separate them. Yellow cards are shown to both the players.

10:30 AM IST | GOAL! Harmanpreet Singh makes no mistake this time and scores a superb goal from a penalty corner. Pakistan goes for the review but the ball had left the circle after the grab. The goal stands. India 2-0 Pakistan

10:25 AM IST | Another penalty corner and another miss from India. This time it’s Harmanpreet Singh who misses the shot by a mile. India has to score another goal to put threatening Pakistan on the backfoot.

10:21 AM IST | Penalty Corner to India! Rupinder Pal Singh steps up to take the penalty corner but smashes the ball wide over the goal post. There goes the chance for India to double their lead.

10:20 AM IST | Pakistan retaliates with full force and the crossbar denies them an equaliser. The Pakistani attackers are keeping the Indians on toes as they are executing some beautiful play on the pitch.

10:18 AM IST | It’s 1-0 to India! Fantastic counter attack from India as Dilpreet Singh scores a sublime goal on a beautiful pass given by SV Sunil. Pakistan looks shaky in defence and Indian attackers are exploiting it to their advantage.

10:15 AM IST | GREEN CARD TO INDIA! Indian men will have to contest the match with ten men after Sumit has been shown the green card by the referee.

10:10 AM IST | India gets off to a flying start and is completely dominating the middle of the pitch. Mandeep Singh makes a marauding run into the final third but fails to capitalise on it.

For all the latest Commonwealth Games 2018 News, download NewsX App