Playing the quarterfinals against South Africa on Tuesday, Indian eves were once again on top of their game as they dismantled the African side in a hugely-contested match. India won the match 1-0 and booked their spot in the semifinals of the hockey event in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018. India will now play England in the semis on Thursday, April 12, at 04:45 PM IST.

Indian women hockey team has been at its brilliant best since the start of the mega sporting event in Australia. After suffering an unfortunate 2-3 defeat to Wales, the Indian team bounced back and thrashed Malaysia in the second match securing a resounding 4-1 victory. In another crucial game against England, India came back from behind and registered an unlikely 2-1 win over the rampant English side.

Elsewhere, India men’s hockey team has been rampant in their group of fixtures as well. After a stuttering against Pakistan, the Indian team has been playing absolutely fantastic. In their latest tie against England, they completed a stunning comeback and went on to win the game 4-3 after scoring two goals in succession in the last two minutes.

Here are the Indian lineup for the upcoming hockey match against Australia:

Deep Grace Ekka, Deepika, Gurjit Kaur, Lalremsiami, Lilima Minz, Monika, Namita Toppo, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Neha Goyal, Nikki Pradhan, Poonam Rani, Rajani Etimarpu, Rani(C), Savita, Sunita Lakra, Sushila Pukhrambam and Vandana Katariya

