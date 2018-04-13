Indian boxers continued their medal run at the 2018 Commonwealth Games 2018 with three bronze medals on the day 9 in Gold Coast. After Naman Tanwar claimed bronze to open India's medal account in boxing, Mohammed Hussamuddin and Manoj Kumar won bronze in their respective categories.

Indian boxers didn’t have a solid day at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia but managed to finish the 9th day of the games by clinching a total three medals in the sport. After a 19-year-old Naman Tanwar claimed the first boxing medal for India in Gold Coast with a bronze finish, Indian boxing pair of Mohammed Hussamuddin and Manoj Kumar finished the day with a bronze medal each at the games. Both the boxers put up a gritty performance but went down against their respective English opponents who progressed to the finals.

Competing in the 56kg category, Mohammed Hussamuddin had to settle for bronze after going down against Peter McGrail of England. The Indian had come into the game after defeating Boe Warawara of Vanuatu 5-0 and Everisto Mulenga of Zambia 5-0 to seal a semi-final clash with the Englishman. It started as an even encounter but McGrail upped the ante in the late half to come on top of his game and get better of Hussamuddin who failed to retaliate against his opponent’s attacking prowess.

McGrail with the win confirmed a gold medal match with Kurt Walker of Northern Ireland in the finals of the 56kg men’s boxing. Hussamuddin’s Indian counterpart Manoj Kumar who was battling it out against England’s Pat McCormack in the semi-finals of the 69kg men’s boxing also failed to progress to the finals. Manoj Kumar also settled for a bronze taking India’s boxing medal tally to 3 on day 9 of the Gold Coast games.

Earlier competing in the 91kg category of men’s boxing, Naman Tanwar was knocked out by Australia’s Jason Whateley to claim bronze. Tanwar had a decent start to the campaign with a comfortable victory over Tanzania’s Haruna Mhando by a unanimous decision but failed to match up to the agility and the brute force of the Australian who took him by surprise and floored his easily. Tanwar had earlier won a bronze in the 2016 AIBA World Youth Championship.

