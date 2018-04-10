Harmanpreet doubled India's lead from a penalty corner once again and rest of the team made sure they took away all the three points from the match. In the pool B, India lies at the top of with 7 points from 3 games while England follows closely at the second spot with 4 points from 2 games.

A rampant Indian men’s hockey team on Tuesday registered another routine win over Malaysia in their third Pool A fixture played in Gold Coast, Australia. Although it was a narrow 2-1 victory, Indian men continue to justify their favourites tag at the Commonwealth Games 2018. The Men in Blue have virtually booked their spot in the semifinals of the event and will play their last pool match on Wednesday against England.

Heading into the fixture against Malaysia from the draw against Pakistan, the Indian team was full of confidence and controlled the early part of the game. It was drag flick specialist Harmanpreet Singh who gave an early momentum to his side in the 3rd minute with a sublime finish from a penalty corner. Malaysia’s Faizal Saari equalised the score in the 16th minute but an inspirational Harmanpreet Singh was at his brilliant best.

Also Read: CWG 2018, Day 6 LIVE updates: Four Indian shooters in finals, men’s hockey team cruises to semi-finals

FT. The Indian Men's Hockey Team seal a spot in the Semi-Finals of the men's hockey event at the @GC2018 Commonwealth Games with a steely show against Malaysia in their third game of the competition on 10th April.#IndiaKaGame #HallaHockeyKa #GC2018 #INDvMAS pic.twitter.com/GAE3kihB75 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 10, 2018

Harmanpreet doubled India’s lead from a penalty corner once again and rest of the team made sure they took away all the three points from the match. In the pool B, India lies at the top of with 7 points from 3 games while England follows closely at the second spot with 4 points from 2 games.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 6: Schedule and timings for Indian matches

For all the latest Commonwealth Games 2018 News, download NewsX App