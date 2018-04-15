India ended their Commonwealth Games 2018 campaign on a high with 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze medals, summing up to a total of 66 medals. But how did the Indian contingent fared at the CWG 2018 in comparison to Commonwealth Games 2010? Let's take a look.

April 15, 2018, marked the end of the 21st edition of Commonwealth Games and India concluded its campaign in the sporting extravaganza on a high. Indian contingent improved on their last Commonwealth Games’ performance and ended the CWG 2018 with 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze medals. The outstanding performers for India in Gold Coast were the shooters, who claimed 7 gold medals while weightlifters and wrestlers followed closely by garnering 5 gold each. The biggest disappointment at the Games were Indian hockey teams of both men and women and squash players.

Commonwealth Games 2018 lasted for 8 days and Indian contingent routinely secured gold on an everyday basis. The weightlifters in Mirabai Saikhom Chanu, Sathish Sivalingam and Punam Yadav gave a solid start to India in the early days. Indian shooters like Heena Sidhu, Shreyasi Singh and Tejaswini Sawant took the baton from their compatriots and duly delivered with incredible performances. Then it was wrestlers in Sushil Kumar, Sumit Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Rahul Aware who clinched top medals in the second half of the campaign.

Table tennis players, boxers and shuttlers also performed commendably as they delivered a combined total of 8 gold medals alone. It was hockey where Indian promise fell short as the Indian hockey players from both men’s and women’s teams failed to secure even a bronze medal.

But how did the Indian contingent fared at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in comparison to Commonwealth Games 2010? Let’s take a look.

India won a total of 64 medals, including 15 gold, 30 silver and 19 bronze, at CWG 2014.

At CWG 2018, India secured 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze, a total of 66 medals.

Breakdown of medals sports-wise in 2014 and 2018

