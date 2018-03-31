The Commonwealth Games administration is making efforts to ensure that Gold Coast offers clean air to all the athletes participating in the marquee event in Australia. After asserting that the tournament will be ensured to put aside the bad name created by the recent ball-tampering scandal, Australia is hoping to be a well-prepared host.

With the Commonwealth Games 2018 nearing its start, the Australian administration has declared that they will ensure that the country is remembered for its sporting glory than for the recent ball-tampering scandal involving the Aussie cricket team which has rocked the sporting culture of the country. During the Games, the air quality in Gold Coast will be carefully monitored by KOALA, not the famous koala bears but an interactive map with solar-powered air monitoring system which will provide data on the air quality across locations in Gold Coast.

As per reports in Australian media, the KOALA (knowing our ambient local air-quality) will provide real-time updates on the air quality around the Commonwealth Games athletes villages to ensure the athletes coming from around the world don’t face any problems. The air quality around the area has dropped recently with the amount of pollutants increasing at a rapid rate. At least 10 KOALAs have been installed in and around the village area. Three within the Commonwealth Games athletes villages, four at residential areas in Southport and three at a high school in Southport. Goldcoast falls under the Southport district in Australia.

The KOALAs have been installed by the Commonwealth Game’s association in collaboration with the research wing of the Queensland University of Technology, Queensland Department of Environment and Science and Southport State High School. The move is aimed to keep a check on the air quality area at affordable rates. The technology used in developing the KOALA has been formulated keeping in mind the costing. Vehicle emissions which lead to serious health concerns including breathing problems and asthma attacks will be controlled through the regular air quality check.

“Air pollution and its potential impact on health is a major concern around the world,” said Lidia Morawskam, the director of Queensland University of Technology’s International Laboratory for Air Quality and Health. “Exposure to pollutants can have short-term impacts, such as triggering asthma attacks, and may be implicated in the longer term in cancer and heart disease,” she added.

