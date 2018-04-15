Lee Chong Wei delivered a masterful performance in the men's singles final match against world number 1 Kidambi Srikanth winning the gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2018 held in Gold Coast, Australia. Lee, who had earlier won gold medals at Commonwealth Games in 2006 and 2010, clinched his third gold while Kidambi Srikanth bowed out with a silver medal.

Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei thwarted the challenge of Indian superstar Kidambi Srikanth and won the badminton men’s singles final match played at Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. The Malaysian ace overpowered his Indian opponent 19-21, 21-14, 21-14 en route to his third gold medal in total at Commonwealth Games. Kidambi Srikanth was touted as the heavy favourite to win the match before it commenced, and he cemented his credentials in the first set but Lee Chong Wei roared back and subjugated the Indian completely.

Lee was on his brilliant best at the start of the game and scored four points in succession with masterful strokes. But the Indian shuttler made a comeback in a jiffy reducing the lead 4-5. Kidambi stayed on par with Lee throughout the first set giving him a stiff competition. However, the Malaysian, who was making his final appearance at Commonwealth Games, did not yield and made tough work of Kidambi in the first set. The Indian narrowly won the first set 21-19.

Also Read: India at CWG Day 11 LIVE updates: Sharath Kamal wins bronze in table tennis; Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal take silver in doubles squash

The second set was full of drama and more high-octane action where Lee scored some vital points while Kidambi looked unhappy with course that the match was taking. The Indian ace was a treat to watch against his fierce rival as he gave a neck-to-neck competition to him while on another hand, the Malaysian crowd present at the game was cheering their player at every point that he scored. Lee Chong Wei emerged triumphant in the second set 21-14.

It all came down to wire with both the superstars tied at 1-1. The former world number 1 Lee took nothing for granted and dominated a large part of the third set. Lee led 18-10 at one point and looked comfortable to the course of victory. Kidambi Srikanth tried to make a comeback with a couple of points but he fell short to the incredible grit of the Malaysian. Lee won the final set 21-14 and the game 19-21, 21-14, 21-14.

Lee Chong Wei, who had earlier won gold medals at Commonwealth Games in 2006 and 2010, clinched the gold medal at CWG 2018 while Kidambi Srikanth bowed out with a silver medal. Despite the silver, the Indian shuttler had several positives to take from the sporting extravaganza with his gold-winning performance against the Malaysian in the team event being the highlight.

Also Read: CWG 2018: Saina Nehwal defeats PV Sindhu in titanic final match, clinches gold

For all the latest Commonwealth Games 2018 News, download NewsX App