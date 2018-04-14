Manika Batra became the first ever Indian woman to win a gold medal in the women's singles category of table tennis at the Commonwealth Games. The Delhi TT ace defeated Singapore's Mengyu Yu by 11-7, 11-6, 11-2, 11-7 in a sensational fashion to take India's gold medal tally to 7 on day 10 of the games.

India’s tennis sensation Manika Batra has taken the Commonwealth Games 2018 by storm with a historic first gold medal in the women’s singles category of table tennis. The Delhi paddler dominated the gold medal final match against Singapore’ Mengyu Yu to clinch her third medal at Gold Coast. She has earlier won a gold and silver medal respectively in the team event and the women’s doubles category. Batra throughout the tournament has been is sublime form and has continued to showcase her abilities to outclass her opponents at will. She is now the first ever Indian woman to win a gold medal in women’s singles event at the CWG.

Adding to what has so far been a brilliant day for India at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast with as much as 7 gold medals in a day, Manika Batra gave India its first TT gold of the day. After getting better of Mengyu Yu by 11-7, 11-6, 11-2, 11-7, she was in tears realizing that she had pulled off what was a distant dream so far for an Indian. In what was a flawless victory for Batra, she took the first set 11-9 and continued her solid show to bag the second set 11-6. She absolutely demolished Mengyu Yu in the third set with a clinical performance taking the game 11-2.

Earlier in the Commonwealth Games, Manika Batra and her doubles partner Mouma Das clinched the silver medal in women’s double category on Friday. It was not a performance which resonated with how the games had turned out for Manika before the defeat as they were outclassed by the Singapore pair Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu to settle with silver. The Indian duo suffered 0-3 (5-11, 4-11, 5-11) defeat as they failed to match up the attacking prowess of their opponents and never looked comfortable right from the beginning of the game.

Earlier in the day legendary Mary Kom bagged a gold medal in the 45-48kg women’s boxing in her debut CWG campaign. Sumit Malik in the men’s 125kg and Vinesh Phogat in the women’s 50kg category won gold medals respectively. India have so far bagged 7 gold medals on day 10 of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Gold winners on Day 10 of Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast:

Mary Kom – Boxing – 45-48 kg category

Sanjeev Rajput – Shooting – 50m Rifle 3 Position

Gaurav Solanki – Boxing – 52 kg category

Sumit Malik – Wrestling – 125 kg freestyle category

Neeraj Chopra – Athletics – Javelin Throw

Vinesh Phogat – Wrestling – 50 kg freestyle category

Manika Batra – Table Tennis – Women’s Singles

