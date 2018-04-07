After the athlete filed a complaint against the man, he stepped down from his position which he held in the Mauritian team. Upon being questioned in the matter, he denied the allegations against him and said that the athlete’s claims were “unfounded, unwarranted, false and malicious.”

An official from Mauritius, who was accompanying the Mauritian contingent at Commonwealth Games 2018, was sent back home from Australia on Friday night for sexually assaulting a female athlete. The man will be presented to Southport Magistrates Court, which is in Queensland, on April 17 to decide on the next course of action against him. However, police have said that they are unlikely to seek extradition of the man if he fails to return to Australia for the court hearing.

According to reports, the 52-year-old Mauritian delegate allegedly touched a 26-year-old Mauritian athlete inappropriately while the Mauritian team was having a picture clicked. The incident occurred on March 29 in Southport, Australia. The athlete complained to the Commonwealth Games authorities about his behaviour and an investigation was immediately launched into the matter. After assessing the situation closely, the man was charged with sexual assault.

While speaking to media on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said, “He’s made an undertaking to appear on the 17 — that’ll be the next step that we’ll consider in the process.” He further explained, “There are normal bail restrictions put on that in terms of contact with people involved in the investigation and where he can go. It’s not the type of offence that we would prevent people travelling on or take any measure to do that”.

Earlier after the athlete filed a complaint against the man, he stepped down from his position which he held in the Mauritian team. Upon being questioned in the matter, he denied the allegations against him and said that the athlete’s claims were “unfounded, unwarranted, false and malicious.”

