Indian weightlifter, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu inspired billions back in home when she became the first from the country of 1.32 billion to bag a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. India woke up to the good news of Chanu putting up a spectacular show in the 48kg weightlifting category with a new Commonwealth Games record by lifting a total of 196 kg. In the process of elevating to the top of the podium, something she had been rearing to do since missing out on a medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Mirabai Chanu after earning the country its first gold said she always wanted to break her own record and keep bettering herself with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in sight. “I came here with the ambition of breaking my own record and I am glad I made it happen,” Mirabai said after defeating Mauritius’ Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa took silver, while Sri Lanka’s Dinusha Gomes claimed bronze. Chanu started with a snatch of 80kg and further took it to 86kg which became a record. In clean and jerk she started with a 103kg lift only to better it to 110 in three attempts.

The Manipur weightlifter revealed how losing out on a medal at Olympics always kept her motivated to become the best in her sport. “I was devastated after not winning a medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, I made it my life mission to become the best in my sport,” said Chanu who had won a silver at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and booked a spot in the Rio Olympics where she failed to make similar impact as today. She gave India the second medal at the Commonwealth Games today as the country took the seventh spot in the CWG 2018 medal tally.

“I am my biggest opponent, I strive to always beat my best records to ensure that I keep progressing forward,” she was quoted as saying by the Commonwealth Gold Coast official website.

“After the world championships, I started my training in Melbourne both mentally and physically. I am very happy and excited that I have achieved this. The crowd made me feel very at home,”‘ she further added. Her thunderous win in Gold Coast also initiated celebrations at her home back in Manipur.

Ace boxer MC Mary Kom and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren congratulated Mirabai Chanu for her heroics in Gold Coast. “Manipuri Meitei Ningol (meaning Manipuri daughter) Mirabai Chanu brings the 1st gold in 48 kg category weightlifting for India. We’re proud of you for making India proud,” Biren wrote on Twitter congratulating Chanu. Family & friends of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu in Nongpok Kakching, also celebrated her gold medal victory.

Family & friends of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu in Nongpok Kakching, celebrate her gold medal victory at #CommonwealthGames 2018. #Manipur

