Live commonwealth updates from Down-under. World Champion Weightlifter Chanu gives India its first gold after teammate Gururaja opened the proceedings with a silver in the Men's 56 kg.

Chanu expressed much happiness after breaking her personal record and hence giving India its first Gold.

World champion Mirabhai Chanu gave a reason of immense pride and joy to a billion countrymen back home, as she gave India its first gold medal on Day 1 of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games here at the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre, Queensland. This came just hours after her teammate, Gururaja won the first medal for India – a silver in the men’s 56kg weightlifting event.

Chanu went about her business with admirable calm and confidence as she broke her personal best of 85 kg in snatch by lifting 80kg, 84kg and 86kg in her three attempts. She then lifted 103, 107 and 110kg respectively in her three attempts in clean and jerk, thereby taking her total to a 196kg, also setting a personal best in the Commonwealth Games; in the 48kg category.

The pair of weightlifters completed a good day for India after India’s women hockey team lost its opening match to Wales earlier in the day.

