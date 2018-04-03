Ace shuttler PV Sindhu will be carrying India's medal hopes in the women's singles category at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. The Olympic silver medallist has had a phenomenal 2017 where she avenged her Rio Olympics final defeat against Carolina Marin at the India Open and then defeated World Champions Nozomi Okuhara in the Korea Open.

At the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia, India would be expecting to improve its medal tally from the past years and one athlete who can play a big role in bagging the gold medals is PV Sindhu. Ever since settling with silver at the Rio Olympics 2016 against Spaniard Carolina Marin, Sindhu has gone strength to strength in increasing her efficiency on the court and her hard work under the superb guidance of coach Pullela Gopichand has paid her in abundance.

Sindhu won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2014 in Glasgow but has since beaten some of the world’s best shuttlers and created a name for her in the professional circuit. For her badminton didn’t come naturally, she is not someone who had taken the sport at an early age. Inspired by coach Gopichand’s triumph at the coveted All England Championships in 2001, Sindhu took up the shuttle sport and trained initially at the Indian Railway Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications in Secunderabad before joining Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad.

Sindhu will be hoping to better her medal colour form Glasgow in Gold Coast, going by her recent performances it will be fitting to say Sindhu will be India’s best bet for Gold in the women’s singles category. She suffered a sprain in her right ankle during a practice session at the P Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad but has been deemed fit to participate in the Commonwealth Games.

The onus to spearhead Indian women’s badminton in the past few years has shifted from Saina Nehwal to PV Sindhu with the latter bettering her game with time. The Hyderabad shuttler rose to fame with a gritty performance in the finals of the Rio Olympics 2016 where she was downed by Carolina Marin to settle for silver which still remains the best Olympic finish by an Indian in the sport. On her way to the final showdown at Rio, Sindhu got the better of the likes of Tai Tzu Ying, Wang Yihan, Nozomi Okuhara.

She continued her fine form in 2017 with a win at the Syed Modi International tournament against Gregoria Mariska further continuing her winning run at the India Open, where she avenged her Rio Olympics defeat against Carolina Marin. Sindhi lost out the World Championships to Japanese Nozomi Okuhara and later beat her in the finals of the Korea Open to finish 2017 on a brilliant note. With her remarkable performances across tournaments, Sindhu also attained career-best BWF ranking of 2. At Gold Coast, Sindhu will be expected to improve her medal colour from Glasgow and add another feather in her illustrious career.

Name – PV Sindhu

Age – 22

Sport – Badminton

Category – Women’s singles

Past record: Bronze at 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

