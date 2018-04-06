Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind extended their wishes to Deepak Lather, bronze medal winner at Commonwealth Games 2018. The 18-year-old weightlifter from Haryana finished third below Wales' Gareth Evan and Sri Lanka's Dissanayake in the 69 kg weightlifting event.

It was a moment of sheer brilliance and extreme usher for Deepak Lather when he won a bronze medal in the 69 kg weightlifting event on Friday in the Commonwealth Games 2018. He may not have stood on the top of the podium but the exhilarating performance from the 18-year-old from Haryana did not go unnoticed. He received a string of praises from the prominent figures across the country.

Indian teenager saw off stiff competition from Samoa’s Vaipava Ioane who finished at fourth after failing to lift a Herculean weight of 175 kg. Serial gold medallist at Commonwealth Games Gareth Evans of Wales clinched the gold with total 199 kg while Sri Lanka’s Dissanayake won silver with 297 kg. After Deepak’s bronze medal, President of India Ram Nath Kovind extended his congratulations to him, it was followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Office and the Virender Sehwag.

Here are our top picks from the wishes Deepak Lather received on Twitter:

Our weightlifters are in superb form! My young friend Deepak Lather wins a Bronze in the Men’s 69 kg category. Congratulations to this youngster and all the best for his future endeavours: PM @narendramodi #GC2018 @GC2018

Shabash, Deepak Lather on winning the bronze in men’s weightlifting 69 kg category at #CWG2018 . At just 18 years of age, Deepak jaga diya and making the country proud! Congratulations !

Fourth Medal for India at #GC2018. Congratulations to Deepak Lather for winning a Bronze in Weightlifting (Men’s, 69 Kg Category) #PresidentKovind

#TeamIndia on a roll, another medal won on Day 2. Deepak Lather wins #weightlifting bronze medal in men’s 69kg category.

Deepak Lather has made India 🇮🇳 proud by winning🥉in men’s weightlifting 69 kg category at #CWG2018

The 18-year old created sensation two years ago when he shattered a long standing national record in the 62kg weightlifting category. More victories to you, young man!

Deepak Lather has made India 🇮🇳 proud by winning🥉in men’s weightlifting 69 kg category at #CWG2018

So #SanjitaChanu with her second successive CWG gold and #DeepakLather with the bronze making us proud. Brilliant performance #GC2018

Congratulations #SanjitaChanu for wining Gold and #DeepakLather on winning bronze.

Congratulations to Deepak Lather for bronze medal in weightlifting in men’s 69kg category. #CWG2018

