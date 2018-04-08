22-year-old Punam Yadav was on top of her game on the fourth Day of the sporting extravaganza held in Gold Coast, Australia as she lifted 100 kg in Snatch category and 122 kg in the Clean and Jerk category to finish with a total of 222 kg.

Indian weightlifters are on an absolute rampage at Commonwealth Games 2018 and the latest one to add to the stellar medal tally for India is Punam Yadav who stood at the top podium on Sunday. The moment Punam clinched the gold medal in the women’s 69 kg weightlifting event, she sent her family, which was watching her performance on television, into raptures. A group of media persons visited Punam’s house in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh and met with the family members.

While speaking to media on Punam Yadav’s achievement, her family just couldn’t hide their delight. Her family members were all smiles on Sunday and showed the host of medals and trophies that Punam has garnered so far at state, national and international levels. Punam’s mother got emotional while recalling the hard work that her daughter had put in to reach this level. “She has always worked hard and deserves the medal,” her mother added.

Family of Punam Yadav who won gold medal in women's 69kg weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames2018 celebrate in Varanasi, say, 'she has always worked hard and deserves the medal.' pic.twitter.com/rdZF5fTXQB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2018

This is not the first time that she has secured a medal at an international sporting event as she has earlier secured a bronze medal in the same weight category at the Commonwealth Games of 2014 that were held in Glasgow, Scotland.

