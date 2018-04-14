The Olympic medal winners PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will lock horns in badminton women's final match for a gold medal on the final day of Commonwealth Games 2018. Both the Indian superstars will be vying for the top honours but who holds the upper hand in the upcoming fixture?

The 21st edition of Commonwealth Games is drawing to a close and Indian sports fans couldn’t have imagined of a better end to the sporting extravaganza. Superstar Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu have beaten their respective opponents in the semifinals and will now play against each other in a titanic final match of women’s singles. Apart from the feisty fixture, Indian fans have been assured of both gold and silver medals as the winner will take the top podium while the loser will have to settle with silver.

Head-to-head record

Saina Nehwal currently leads the head-to-head record 2-1 between the two superstars. They both played faced each other at India Grand Prix Gold in 2014 which Saina won 21-14, 21-17. The duo next locked horns in 2017 at Yonex Sunrise India Open where PV Sindhu emerged winner with the score 21-16, 22-20. In their last outing against each other, Saina defeated Sindhu 21-13, 21-19 at Daihatsu Indonesia Masters in 2018.

Also Read: CWG 2018: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu set for titanic clash, India assured of both gold and silver

Where do they lie in BWF world rankings?

PV Sindhu holds a far superior place in the world rankings as she enjoys the 3rd spot with 78,824 points while Saina Nehwal sits out of the top 10 after slipping to 12th position.

Who stands the chance to win the clash?

PV Sindhu is undoubtedly the heavy favourite to clinch the gold medal from the mega final and settle the score with her compatriot. Sindhu is on a stellar streak of victories at the Commonwealth Games and was unfortunate when she crashed out of All England Open Championships earlier this year. The momentum is with Sindhu who looks in sublime form currently and it will prove to be a monumental task for Saina Nehwal to pull one victory over her.

Also Read: India at CWG, Day 10 LIVE: Vinesh Phogat gets second successive CWG gold as India’s medal tally reaches 53

For all the latest Commonwealth Games 2018 News, download NewsX App