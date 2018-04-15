Saina Nehwal defeated PV Sindhu in a thrilling badminton women's singles final to clinch a gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. The former world number 1 won the game 21-18, 23-21 and repeated her gold-winning performance from Commonwealth Games 2010, becoming the only Indian player to win two gold medals in the singles event

In the colossal badminton women’s singles final, Indian superstar Saina Nehwal overpowered another Indian badminton sensation PV Sindhu 21-18, 23-21 in a highly-contested match to clinch a gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2018 held in Gold Coast, Australia. Saina was absolutely rampant in her gold medal-winning performance while her compatriot Sindhu gave her stiff competition but lost the massive battle of wits, ultimately settling for a silver medal. It was India’s 26th gold medal at the ongoing sporting event while Saina became the first Indian player to clinch two Commonwealth Games singles gold.

There was huge anticipation among people ahead of the all-India final match between the two Hyderabad-born shuttle queens. The match began expectedly amid deafening chants from the spectators. Both the badminton players started strongly and gave fierce competition to each other. But then Saina grew into the game and hit back-to-back points to gain a 9-4 advantage over unyielding Sindhu. The world number 3 Sindhu roared back in the game and made it 18-20 but Saina’s resilience helped her win the first set 21-18.

In the second set, PV Sindhu piled pressure on Saina and pushed her on the back foot with a flurry of smashes all around the court. Sindhu opened the set with a three-point lead but Saina was all smiles during the game as she was making the 22-year-old shuttler run all over the court. From leading the set with 8-5, Sindhu fell behind 11-14 in a jiffy as Saina stormed into the game with some unbelievable shots and footwork.

But easy defeat was not on PV Sindhu’s mind, she forced Saina to break a sweat and make errors in the game. At one point, both the shuttlers played a superb 64-shot rally to the spectators’ delight as Sindhu recovered in the game 19-16. The 28-year-old Saina then showed some true grit and wealth of experience on the battleground and destroyed the challenge of her Indian opponent.

The former world number 1 won the game 21-18, 23-21 and repeated her gold-winning performance from Commonwealth Games 2010, becoming the only Indian player to win two gold medals in the singles event. On another hand, PV Sindhu improved on her Commonwealth 2014, where she won a bronze, as she secured silver this time.

