Commonwealth Games 2018 are coming to an exciting end for India as the Indian sports fans are waiting with massive anticipation for the titanic clash between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. The two Indian badminton superstars will lock horns on Sunday in the women's final match for the gold medal.

The two India badminton superstars in Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu are all set to lock horns in a blockbuster showdown where the winner will take away the gold medal on the final day of the 21st edition of Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast, Australia. The Olympic medal-winning duo will play in the badminton women’s singles final on Sunday and interestingly, the highly-anticipated match assures both gold and silver medals to India, which currently lies at the third spot in CWG medal tally with 23 gold medals.

Rio Olympics silver-medallist PV Sindhu stormed her way into the finals after crushing the challenge of the defending champion Michelle Li. The 22-year-old Indian shuttler beat Li 21-18, 21-8 in straight sets. After seeing a stiff challenge from her opponent in the first set, Sindhu came back strongly in the second set and scored some back to back points to secure a rather easy win in the women’s singles semifinal match.

Sindhu’s compatriot and London Olympics bronze medallist, Saina Nehwal had to break a sweat to book the final berth. Saina faced Kristy Gilmour in the other semifinal match and earned a hard-fought 21-14,18-21, 21-17 victory over her. Gilmour and Nehwal played a marathon match that lasted for 68 minutes.

28-year-old Saina Nehwal holds the upper hand when it comes to facing PV Sindhu. The duo has clashed three times before in which Saina has won twice while Sindhu has managed just one victory. They last played each other at Daihatsu Indonesia Masters which Saina Nehwal won 21-13, 21-19. It will be interesting to see who will win the battle of wits on Sunday.

