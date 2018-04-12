India's Seema Punia and Navjeet Dhillon claimed the silver and bronze medal respectively in the women's discus throw event in the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. Seema Punia registered a massive throw of 60.41 meters while Navjeet Dhillon managed a third-place finish with a 57.43-meter throw.

After a spectacular start to day 8 of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast where the Indian wrestlers dominated the proceedings with veteran Sushil Kumar registering a hat-trick of gold medals, Seema Punia and Navjeet Dhillon bagged medals in women’s discus throw event. Punia bagged the silver medal while Dhillon had to settle with a bronze in the events. The gold went to Australia’s Dani Stevens who was outplayed her opponents by a significant margin of 7.85 meters. Seema registered a massive throw of 60.41 meters while Navjeet Dhillon managed a third-place finish with a 57.43-meter throw.

It was a brilliant effort by the two Indian discus throwers who put up a gritty performance to take two medals home. Seema who had earlier won two silvers previously at the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne (2006) and Glasgow (2014) bagged her third at the Commonwealth Games to assert her dominance as one of the best of the game in the country. She had also won a bronze at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi. It was not a great start from Navjeet in Gold Coast after failing to register a score in her two successive attempts after a 56.22 in the first.

Seema Punia (60.41), and Navjeet Dhillon (56.22) did enough in their respective first attempts to put their name in the top 5. Australia’s Dani Stevens took the spotlight with an outrageous effort that saw her attain a distance of a humongous 68.26m, a Commonwealth record. She easily outscored the two Indians, with Punia getting silver for her second-best effort. Navejeet, one the other hand, managed a remarkable 57.43 meter in her sixth and final attempt to finish third in the final claiming the bronze medal.

ALSO READ: CWG 2018: Wrestler Rahul Aware wins gold in freestyle 57 kg category

Confident & Steady wins the Throw!

A bravo last attempt throw by #NavjeetDhillon won #TeamIndia 2 podium finishes at #GC2018 #GC2018Athletics Women's Discus Throw Finals!#SeemaPunia 🥈 with a throw of 60.41#NavjeetDhillon 🥉 with a throw of 57.43#Congratulations 🇮🇳👍✌👏 pic.twitter.com/WwTCJyAxvl — IOA – Team India (@ioaindia) April 12, 2018

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted a congratulatory message for both the women athletes who had done the country proud in Gold Coast. “Congratulations to Seema Punia and Navjeet Dhillon for winning a SILVER and BRONZE respectively in the Women’s Discus Throw at #GC2018,” came a tweet from the President of India.

Congratulations to Seema Punia and Navjeet Dhillon for winning a SILVER and BRONZE respectively in the Women's Discuss Throw at #GC2018 #Presidentkovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 12, 2018

ALSO READ: Kidambi Srikanth becomes first Indian man to top world badminton rankings

For all the latest Commonwealth Games 2018 News, download NewsX App