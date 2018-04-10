Heena Sidhu's medal is the 11th gold medal for India so far in Commonwealth Games 2018. Before her, 16-year-old Manu Bhaker created history when she stood at the top podium after acing the women’s 10m air pistol event.

As Indian weightlifters continue to clinch glory in golden colour, their shooter compatriots are steadily making waves at the 21st edition of Commonwealth Games. Shooter Heena Sidhu on Tuesday won a gold medal in women’s 25m pistol finals with 38 points after beating stiff competition from Australia’s Elena Galiabovitch who had to settle for the silver medal with 35 points. Another Indian competitor in the event Annu Singh played poorly and finished at the seventh spot.

After Alia Azahari of Malaysia ended her challenge by securing a bronze medal, it was Heena and Elena left in the tussle for the top honours. Heena fired two straight shots on target and missed the third shot before making the fourth on target once again. Elena missed her first shot of the final round but was on target three times consecutively. The nail-biting contest went to the wire and the Indian shooter won the battle of wits after firing on target while Elena missed her final shot.

Heena Sidhu's medal is the 11th gold medal for India so far in Commonwealth Games 2018. Before her, 16-year-old Manu Bhaker created history when she stood at the top podium after acing the women's 10m air pistol event.

