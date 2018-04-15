Twitter erupted in euphoria when Saina Nehwal registered an exhilarating victory over PV Sindhu in the women's singles final match. From President to Vice President, everyone rushed to congratulate the duo for their incredible achievement in this year's Commonwealth Games.

The moment Saina Nehwal won the tie 21-19, 23-21 against her compatriot Sindhu, the entire nation erupted in exuberance

It was a super Sunday morning for the Indian badminton players on the concluding day of Commonwealth Games 2018 as they secured a host of gold and silver medals with sensational performances. The biggest clash of the day took place between Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, where both the Indian shuttlers gave neck-to-neck competition to each other with Saina emerging as the eventual winner. The anticipation among the public was at its pinnacle before the match and even after the match, it was a sigh of relief for them as India secured both the gold and silver medals from the high-octane badminton women’s singles final match.

The moment Saina Nehwal won the tie 21-19, 23-21 against her compatriot Sindhu, the entire nation erupted in exuberance. Twitter found it too hard to contain the euphoria of Indian fans and from the President Ram Nath Kovind to actor Anil Kapoor, everybody rushed in to congratulate the two badminton queens for their fantastic feat.

Also Read: CWG 2018 badminton finals highlights: Lee Chong upstages Kidambi Srikanth in men’s final; Saina Nehwal beats PV Sindhu to clinch gold

Here are some of the reactions from the micro-blogging site:

Congratulations to Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu for winning GOLD and SILVER respectively in Women’s Singles Badminton at #Gc2018

Daughters of India continue to make us all proud

Congratulations to Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu for winning GOLD and SILVER respectively in Women's Singles Badminton at #Gc2018 Daughters of India continue to make us all proud#PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 15, 2018

Hearty Congratulations to Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu for winning gold and silver in women’s singles badminton competition at the Commonwealth Games.

Hearty Congratulations to Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu for winning gold and silver in women's singles badminton competition at the Commonwealth Games. pic.twitter.com/WshIfuZfcB — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) April 15, 2018

#GC2018Badminton

WS-Final

Saina Nehwal (IND) vs P.V. Sindhu (IND)

21-18 23-21

Congratulations @NSaina !

#GC2018

Congratulations to #SainaNehwal

for winning #Gold n #PVSindhu for #Silver in the women’s singles title n #KidambiSrikanth for winning #Silver in men’s singles title in the #Badminton competition at the #CommonwealthGames2018..

#GC2018 #GC2018Badminton

#IndiaAtGoldCoast #CWG2018

Congratulation @NSaina Nehwal for winning Gold for #India at #CWG Also #PVSindhu for winning Silver #SainaVsSindhu Thank you Coach Pullela Gopichand. ,🙏🇮🇳 #SainaNehwal 🥇 #PVSindhu 🥈 #GC2018 #GC2018Badminton

An extremely well-played match! In the end #India is proudly victorious! Congratulations @NSaina on the Gold & @Pvsindhu1 on the Silver!! #SainaVsSindhu, #SainaNehwal 🥇 #PVSindhu 🥈 #GC2018 #GC2018Badminton

Congratulations @NSaina and @Pvsindhu1 u both make us so proud !!! What an amazing time for Indian Badminton #GC2018Badminton

Congratulations @NSaina and @Pvsindhu1 u both make us so proud !!! What an amazing time for Indian Badminton 🏸 🥇🥈 #GC2018Badminton — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 15, 2018

What an extraordinary final. A win-win for India. Congratulations @NSaina & @Pvsindhu1 !

#GC2018 #GC2018Badminton

Congratulations to @NSaina & @Pvsindhu1 for clinching gold & silver in the women’s singles #badminton. Congratulations to both of them for setting up the most awaited finals @GC2018 & ensuring a victory for India. #WomenPower #GC2018Badminton

Congratulations to @NSaina & @Pvsindhu1 for clinching gold & silver in the women’s singles #badminton. Congratulations to both of them for setting up the most awaited finals @GC2018 & ensuring a victory for India. #WomenPower #GC2018Badminton pic.twitter.com/aRbEv2dza2 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 15, 2018

Congratulations @NSaina for clinching gold and @Pvsindhu1 for silver in #Badminton Women’s Singles at #GC2018 #GC2018Badminton

It’s heartening to see our girls bringing laurels to the country!

Congratulations @NSaina for clinching gold and @Pvsindhu1 for silver in #Badminton Women's Singles at #GC2018 #GC2018Badminton

It’s heartening to see our girls bringing laurels to the country! pic.twitter.com/aPTzCrFGVZ — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) April 15, 2018

Class is Permanent !

My Heartiest Congratulations to my favorite sports star @NSaina on winning #GOLD medal 🥇 in Women’s Singles Badminton at #GC2018 !

Saina Nehwal defeated PV Sindhu 21-18, 23-21 to win the gold medal.

Congratulations to PV Sindhu on winning Silver Medal.

Class is Permanent ! My Heartiest Congratulations to my favorite sports star @NSaina on winning #GOLD medal 🥇 in Women's Singles Badminton at #GC2018 ! Saina Nehwal defeated PV Sindhu 21-18, 23-21 to win the gold medal.

Congratulations to PV Sindhu on winning Silver Medal. pic.twitter.com/kIqSn1pq6O — Vineet Punia (@VineetPunia) April 15, 2018

Double delight as Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu won GOLD and SILVER respectively in Women’s Singles Badminton at #Gc2018

Double delight as Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu won GOLD and SILVER respectively in Women's Singles Badminton at #Gc2018 @NSaina @Pvsindhu1 — कलराज मिश्र (Kalraj Mishra) (@KalrajMishra) April 15, 2018

Congratulations for Saina Nehwal for Gold in CWG…she had won first gold in 2010 n now second in 2018.

Congratulations for Saina Nehwal for Gold in CWG…she had won first gold in 2010 n now second in 2018. — V Satish (@v_shrivsatish) April 15, 2018

Saina s back 😍

Saina Nehwal Beats PV Sindhu 21-18, 23-21 To Win Her 2nd CWG Gold🥇. Silver🥈 For #Sindhu. Congrats To Both.🇮🇳 #SainaVsSindhu #GC2018 #GC2018Badminton @NSaina

Saina s back 😍

Saina Nehwal Beats PV Sindhu 21-18, 23-21 To Win Her 2nd CWG Gold🥇.

Silver🥈 For #Sindhu. Congrats To Both.🇮🇳 #SainaVsSindhu #GC2018 #GC2018Badminton @NSaina

Incredible stuff .. Indian badminton is blessed to have these two players at the same time , same generation . @SPNSportsIndia #RangDeTiranga #GC2018Badminton

Incredible stuff .. Indian badminton is blessed to have these two players at the same time , same generation . @SPNSportsIndia #RangDeTiranga #GC2018Badminton — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) April 15, 2018

Excellent game of badminton b/w @NSaina and @Pvsindhu1 and in the end only one could win. Congratulations to Saina for the fabulous win and Sindhu for absolutely fine performance !! Proud of you girls !! #GC2018 #GC2018Badminton

Excellent game of badminton b/w @NSaina and @Pvsindhu1 and in the end only one could win. Congratulations to Saina for the fabulous win and Sindhu for absolutely fine performance !! Proud of you girls !! #GC2018 #GC2018Badminton pic.twitter.com/421biG311y — Deepender S Hooda (@DeependerSHooda) April 15, 2018

Win-Win for India

Congratulations @NSaina on your Golden Smash 🥇and Silver medal goes to our @Pvsindhu1

It was a cracker of a match

#SainaVsSindhu #SainaNehwal #GC2018 #GC2018Badminton #SundayMorning

A proud moment for #India

@NSaina with Gold and @Pvsindhu1 with Silver..

#GC2018Badminton Women’s Single

Such a gratifying moment seeing two Indian players fighting for top position at CommonwealthGames.Congrats to @NSaina & @Pvsindhu1 on winning gold & silver medal in #GC2018Badminton.

Such a gratifying moment seeing two Indian players fighting for top position at CommonwealthGames.Congrats to @NSaina & @Pvsindhu1 on winning gold & silver medal in #GC2018Badminton. pic.twitter.com/cX2JkgFJGu — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) April 15, 2018

Congrats @NSaina on winning the #GC2018Badminton gold. Lucky to see an All Indian Badminton finals!!

Congrats @NSaina on winning the #GC2018Badminton gold. Lucky to see an All Indian Badminton finals!! — Arvind Gupta (@buzzindelhi) April 15, 2018

Proud of @srikidambi for bagging Silver in men’s singles at #GC2018Badminton Many congratulations @BJP4India

@BJP4UP @CMOfficeUP @PMOIndia

Congratulations to @NSaina and @Pvsindhu1 on winning 🥇 and 🥈 respectively.Daughters of India continue to make 🇮🇳 proud. #GC2018Badminton

Congratulations to @NSaina and @Pvsindhu1 on winning 🥇 and 🥈 respectively.Daughters of India continue to make 🇮🇳 proud. #GC2018Badminton — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) April 15, 2018

#SainaVsSindhu : Saina Nehwal Beats PV Sindhu 21-18, 23-21 To Win Her 2nd CWG Gold. What A Great Comeback By #SainaNehwal From 14-18 To 23-21 In 2nd Game. Silver For #Sindhu. Congrats To Both Of You. 👏🙏🇮🇳#PVSindhu #GC2018 #GC2018Badminton

#SainaVsSindhu : Saina Nehwal Beats PV Sindhu 21-18, 23-21 To Win Her 2nd CWG Gold🥇. What A Great Comeback By #SainaNehwal From 14-18 To 23-21 In 2nd Game. Silver🥈 For #Sindhu. Congrats To Both Of You. 👏🙏🇮🇳#PVSindhu #GC2018 #GC2018Badminton pic.twitter.com/7W8hBjJr8O — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) April 15, 2018

Also Read: CWG 2018: Saina Nehwal defeats PV Sindhu in titanic final match, clinches gold

For all the latest Commonwealth Games 2018 News, download NewsX App