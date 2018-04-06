As soon as Sanjita Chanu clinched a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018, Twitter exploded with a torrent of reactions congratulating her. From Virender Sehwag to Rajyavardhan Rathore, everybody flocked in to appreciate the Manipur-born weightlifter.

It was early in the day when Sanjita Chanu clinched a gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2018 but that did not stop the public across India from praising the sensational feat of the weightlifter from Manipur. From the former sportspersons to public office holders, a flurry of congratulations flew in on Twitter from everybody. After the gold medal-winning exploit of Mirabai Chanu, Sanjita’s gold has filled the Indians with hope and optimism as they are now expecting more from the Indian contingent participating in the ongoing sporting event.

Here are our top picks from Twitter:

Golden start to the day!! Continuing from where she left off 4 years ago in Glasgow. Congratulations, Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu on giving 🇮🇳 it's 2nd Gold Medal 🥇 in the on-going #GC2018. Proud moment. pic.twitter.com/vcQfkIU77I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 6, 2018

Her second CWG gold after the 48kg one in Glasgow. Proud of you champion. pic.twitter.com/Xnms7T6Byz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 6, 2018

Twice is always a charm! What a great start to this morning. Congratulations Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu on keeping up your excellent track record of being a🥇winner at #CWG! After a Gold in Glasgow in 2014, a Gold in weightlifting at #CWG2018 as well! Very proud! #SanjitaChanu pic.twitter.com/KpLGR2GSfN — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 6, 2018

Commonwealth Games 2018: Day 2 – #SanjitaChanu lifts 192 kg to clinch 2nd gold medal for India 🙂#CWG18 — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) April 6, 2018

Congratulations #SanjitaChanu for winning the second gold medal for India at the #CWG2018 #GC2018 !We are proud of you! — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 6, 2018

Wonderful start to the day. Heartiest Congratulations to #SanjitaChanu on India's second Gold at the #CWG2018 and her second gold in successive CWG after the one in Glasgow. Top effort and consistency. pic.twitter.com/qFkMOs6z2F — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 6, 2018

Weightlifter Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu won Gold Medal🥇 in women’s 53 Kg event.She set a new CWG record with a lift of 84kg in snatch and then lifted 108 in clean & jerk.Sanjita won Gold 4 yrs back in Glasgow also💪#GC2018 #SanjitaChanu pic.twitter.com/BJxF8KHEMT — Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) April 6, 2018

The BIBA performance of our girls continue in #GC2018 Many congratulations to #SanjitaChanu on her Gold Medal win in women’s 53 kg weightlifting#womenpower #GC2018Weightlifting #CommonwealthGames2018 pic.twitter.com/foF03WPHph — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 6, 2018

Congratulations Khumukcham #SanjitaChanu on winning second gold medal for #India in weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames2018 You have made all of us proud #GoldCoast — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) April 6, 2018

another day, another Chanu, another record, another gold. #SanjitaChanu #CWG2018

