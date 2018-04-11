Shreyasi Singh clinched her first and India's 12th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018. The moment she clinched the top honours, Twitter exploded with reactions and from film fraternity to the big political guns, everybody rushed to congratulate the Indian gold medallist.

It was another gold on another day for India at the ongoing 21st edition of Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia as shooter Shreyasi Singh won her first and India’s 12th gold medal on Wednesday at the sporting extravaganza. The moment she clinched the top honours, Twitter exploded with reactions and from film fraternity to the big political guns, everybody rushed to congratulate the Indian gold medallist.

The 26-year-old Delhi girl finished the four rounds of double trap shooting event on identical scores with Australia’s Emma Cox, who missed at least 12 out of 30 shots in the fourth round. In the final shoot off, Shreyasi hit the target both the times while Cox missed her second shot making Indian shooter the eventual winner.

Here’s a string of Twitter reactions on Shreyasi Singh’s achievement:

Hearty congratulations to #ShreyasiSingh for her Golden Strike! Shooter Shreayasi Singh has made the country proud by winning the gold medal in double trap competition at #CommonwealthGames2018

Unbelievable how we have so many rockstars making the country proud at #GC2018! 12 Golds is no mean feat & way to go #ShreyasiSingh for winning it in the Women Double Trap! Hats off to each one of you.

Congrats #ShreyasiSingh for excellent shooting and winning the women’s double trap gold medal at #GC2018 👍

Congratulations to #ShreyasiSingh from Bihar for bagging Gold in Women’s Double Trap #GC2018Shooting at #CWG2018. She has made the whole nation proud. Well Done!

Congratulations golden girl #ShreyasiSingh !! You made the nation proud by winning gold in the double trap event at #CWG2018 #GC2018Shooting

Congratulations Shooter #ShreyasiSingh for winning gold in Women’s double-trap shooting event. Well done. #CommonwealthGames2018 #CitizenMukherjee

Heartiest Congratulations to #ShreyasiSingh for winning the gold in Women’s Double Trap at #GC2018. May the girl power keep shining. Nation is proud of You! #CommonwealthGames2018

12 gold medals for #TeamIndia at #CWG2018! So proud of all the athletes! #ShreyasiSingh keep it up.. #GC2018

Congratulations shooter #ShreyasiSingh for winning gold in Women’s double-trap shooting event. #CommonwealthGames2018

More power to our Girls, Well Done #ShreyasiSingh . She earned another Gold in #GC2018 for India. Fantastic achievement. Well Done.

Cool,composed & determined #ShreyasiSingh clinches Gold Medal🥇for India in Women’s double-trap event.

Shooter Shreyasi Singh Wins Gold In Women’s Double Trap At #GC2018. 12th Gold For India. 💪👏🇮🇳#GC2018Shooting #ShreyasiSingh

12th Gold for India. The aspiration and determination of the daughters of India has made the nation proud by winning medals at #CommonwealthGames2018. Heartiest congratulations to #ShreyasiSingh for adding one more gold medal to make India proud in Women’s Double Trap

