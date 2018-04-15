Kidambi Srikanth was on top of his game when he faced Lee Chong Wei in the men's singles final match but succumbed to the might of the Malaysian and had to settle for the silver. Nevertheless, Indians across the country lauded the superstar badminton player for his gritty performance.

Lee Chong Wei was on his stellar best when he faced India’s Kidambi Srikanth in badminton men’s singles final match played on Sunday at Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast Australia. The Malaysian shuttler overcame the first set defeat to win the match in the final two sets as world number 1 badminton player Srikanth had to settle for a silver medal. It was a highly-entertaining match where Kidambi gave fierce competition to Lee Chong and although he lost the game, he won the hearts of billion-plus Indians with his performance.

Kidambi’s achievement was somewhat overshadowed by the incredible feat of Saina Nehwal, who won a gold medal in women’s singles but there was still no shortage of appreciations coming Kidambi’s way. President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated the Indian superstar for his silver while several top political leaders and other prominent personalities joined the bandwagon.

Also Read: CWG 2018: Lee Chong Wei overpowers Kidambi Srikanth in high-octane final, wins gold for the third time

Here are the top reactions from Twitter:

Proud of Kidambi Srikanth for bagging Silver in men’s singles at #GC2018Badminton Many congratulations

Proud of Kidambi Srikanth for bagging Silver in men's singles at #GC2018Badminton Many congratulations

#PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 15, 2018

Congratulations to #SainaNehwal

for winning #Gold n #PVSindhu for #Silver in the women’s singles title n #KidambiSrikanth for winning #Silver in men’s singles title in the #Badminton competition at the #CommonwealthGames2018..

#GC2018 #GC2018Badminton

#IndiaAtGoldCoast #CWG2018

Proud of @srikidambi for bagging Silver in men’s singles at #GC2018Badminton Many congratulations

#India ‘s @srikidambi wins Silver Medal!

#GC2018Badminton Mens Singles

Kudos to World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth for Silver in #GC2018Badminton at #GC2018. Well played Srikanth! #GC2018

Proud of @srikidambi for bagging Silver in men’s singles at #GC2018Badminton Many congratulations!

Proud of @srikidambi for bagging Silver in men's singles at #GC2018Badminton Many congratulations! — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) April 15, 2018

Remember the name, it’s Srikanth Kidambi!

It was spirited performance against Lee Chong Wei but @srikidambi has to settle for a silver medal! You are our pride!

#GC2018Badminton #GC2018

Remember the name, it's Srikanth Kidambi!🥈 It was spirited performance against Lee Chong Wei but @srikidambi has to settle for a silver medal! You are our pride!#GC2018Badminton #GC2018 @GC2018 pic.twitter.com/P0lh5ST6S4 — PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) April 15, 2018

Also Read: CWG 2018: Saina Nehwal defeats PV Sindhu in titanic final match, clinches gold

For all the latest Commonwealth Games 2018 News, download NewsX App