Veteran Shuttler Saina Nehwal will be hoping to clinch her second CWG gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2018 at Gold Coast. The reigning national champion overcame a high flying PV Sindhu twice recently at the Indonesia Masters and the National Championships and will go to Gold Coast as one of the favourites for Gold.

Saina Nehwal has given it all to badminton, she is one of those few who redefined the sporting culture in the country. In the Commonwealth Games 2018, she will be one of India’s strongest contenders for gold. She was the first woman shuttler to bag a Commonwealth gold in 2010 and will once again be aiming to replicate the triumph. She has seen a recent dip in her form but on her day Nehwal could be a game changer against her younger counterparts. The 27-year-old will be aiming redemption of sorts with a top finish at Gold Coast.

The Hyderabad shuttler in recent time has seen her Indian counter-part PV Sindhu takeover the reigns but she remains one of the fiercest competitors and will be rearing to make it count at the Commonwealth Games 2018. The London Olympics bronze medallist has not been on top her game since making a return from injury but it couldn’t come better for her than Gold Coast. The veteran has 8 Superseries titles under her belt, it started with the Indonesia Open in 2009 where she defeated Wang Lin to bag her first Superseries title.

She continued her fine form in 2010 where she went on to win the Singapore Open, Indonesia Open and then the Hong Kong Open. Nehwal over the years has gone strength to strength in capitalising her good form and will be weighing up her chances this time around with a majority of shuttle hotshots like China, Indonesia and Denmark missing. In 2015 Saina was once again on the peak of her game after a sluggish 2014, she finished second to Carolina Marin at the All England Championship in All England Open and won the China Open along with the Australia Open the same year.

ALSO READ: CWG 2018: In-form Kidambi Srikanth to spearhead India’s badminton challenge at Gold Coast

At the Rio Olympics in 2016, she suffered a knock in the earlier stages and return back into action by the end of the year. Despite having been out of the court for a while. Saina showcased her remarkable grit and won the 2017 Malaysia Masters before claiming a World Badminton Championship bronze medal in Glasgow. She then reminded all of her vast experience by defeating PV Sindhu to become the national champion. In 2018, she finished as runners-up in the Indonesia Masters after beating the likes of Chen Yufei, Chen Xioxin (both of China), P.V. Sindhu in the Quarterfinal and Ratchanok Intanon in the Semi-finals. At Gold Coast, Saina Nehwal will be hoping to grab a top podium finish and will carry the confidence from her recent outings.

ALSO READ: CWG 2018: Olympic medallist PV Sindhu ready to deliver gold at Gold Coast

For all the latest Commonwealth Games 2018 News, download NewsX App