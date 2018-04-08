Vikar Thakur looked confident heading into the weightlifting event and equaled his personal best on Sunday after he lifted an estimable total of 351 kg. When he lifted 159 kg in the Snatch category, he was projected to take away the silver medal from his 94-kg category as Papua New Guinea’s Steven Kari trailed him with 5 kg. Canada’s Boady Santavy was reigning supreme in the first round with a colossal lift of 169 kg.

After three fantastic days at the 21st edition of Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, Indian contingent further improved on their performances by subjugating a number of events on the fourth day.The latest one to add to the medal count of India was Vikas Thakur, who won a bronze medal in the 94 kg weightlifting category. India currently sits at the fourth place behind Canada with total 6 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 3 bronze medals.

Vikar Thakur looked confident heading into the weightlifting event and equaled his personal best on Sunday after he lifted an estimable total of 351 kg. When he lifted 159 kg in the Snatch category, he was projected to take away the silver medal from his 94-kg category as Papua New Guinea’s Steven Kari trailed him with 5 kg. Canada’s Boady Santavy was reigning supreme in the first round with a colossal lift of 169 kg.

But Steven Kari showed true resilience and grit in the Clean and Jerk category as he leapfrogged to the top with a massive lift of 216 kg taking his total lift to 370 kg. Boady Santavy could only manage to lift just 201 kg in the Clean and Jerk and had to settle for silver with a total lift of 369 kg.

Vikas Thakur kept steady targets and lifted 192 kg in the final round of Clean and jerk finishing at the third podium. He lifted 351 kg in total. In the last edition of Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow in 2014, the sturdy Indian weightlifter lifted a total of 333 kg and clinched a silver medal but this time out, he had to settle for the third place even after lifting more weight.

