Venkat Rahul Ragala continued the good show by Indian weightlifters in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games by clinching the fourth gold medal in the sport for India. The gold medal took India’s tally of medals to six on day 3 of the Games. In men’s 85kg weightlifting event, Venkat Rahul Ragala was the last one to compete in the event as he easily cleared a 147 kg lift in his first snatch attempt. He then improved his snatch lift to a 151 kg and then lifted a mighty 187 kg in clean and jerk to take his tally to an astounding 338 kg lifting him to a top podium finish.

Samoa’s Don Opeloge failed in his attempt to lift 190 kg giving away the gold to Rahul Venkat who put forth a tremendous effort to bag his first ever gold medal in Commonwealth Games. The Telangana State Sports School (TSSS) lifter had earlier won gold medals in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Gold Coast in Australia. The 21-year-old is currently going through one of the best phases in his weightlifting career and no wonder he shot to glory in Gold Coast again. The Andhra lifter aced 147kg in his first snatch attempt, he bettered it to 151 in his second attempt. In the clean and jerk attempt, Rahul easily lifted 182kg in the first attempt and then improved to 187kg in his second attempt assuring his clutches on the gold. However, his hunger was far more as he went for the 191kg lift in his final attempt but failed.

Earlier in the day, weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam clinched the third gold medal in weightlifting on Saturday in men’s Men’s 77 kg category. With 144kg in Snatch, 174kg in Clean-and-Jerk. Sivalingam lifted a total of 317kg in total to bag the gold medal. Weightlifters this time around have shouldered the gold medal responsibilities for India at the Commonwealth Games and have won one on day 1, 2 and 3 of the mega event. The trend of the gold medals started with Mirabai Chanu bringing the first home in the women’s 48kg category, Sanjita Chanu after lifting her first Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014 bagged her second in Gold Coast in the women’s 53kg category. Sivalingam was the third one to finish on top of the podium with Venkat Rahul Ragala making it 4 for India in weightlifting.

