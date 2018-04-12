Wrestler Rahul Aware clinched a gold medal after defeating Canada's Steven Takahashi 15-7 in the Men's Freestyle 57 kg Gold Medal bout in the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. It was India's 13th gold medal before Sushil Kumar won the 14th at the ongoing sporting extravaganza.

Indian wrestler Rahul Aware has clinched a gold medal in 57 kg class wrestling event at Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. The relatively unknown Indian grappler finally accomplished his dream of achieving a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games after he defeated Canada’s Steven Takahashi 15-7 in the Men’s Freestyle 57 kg Gold Medal bout. It is India’s 13th gold at the ongoing sporting event and it comes after Babita Kumari Phogat earned a silver in her 53 kg bout.

Rahul Aware absolutely crushed the challenge of Canadian rival by securing back to back technical points in the bout. In the first period, he earned a total of 6 points compared to Steven’s 4 while in the second period, Aware was on top of his game as he destroyed the Canadian with 9 points in the final period and gave just 3 technical points to his opponent. Aware won the bout 15-7.

The 26-year-old Indian wrestler repeated his gold-winning feat from 2011 Commonwealth Games where he aced the 55kg class wrestling bout with flying colours. He suffered a torrid Commonwealth Games in 2014 as he had to see Amit Kumar Dahiya take away the plaudits in 57kg gold in Glasgow. Aware had earlier won a silver medal in 61kg class in last year’s Commonwealth Championship.

Elsewhere, Babita Kumari Phogat failed to repeat her historic performance from last edition’s Commonwealth Games as she had to settle for a silver medal. Babita lost 2-1 to Canada’s rival Diana Weicker in the 53kg class women’s wrestling gold medal match.

