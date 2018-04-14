On Saturday, Indian wrestlers added 4 more medals including 2 gold and 2 bronze medals to the tally. Star wrestlers Sumit Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Somveer were the hero of the day who made India proud at the Common Wealth Games (CWG) 2018.

Indian wrestlers once again made the nation proud on Saturday in Common Wealth Games 2018 (CWG) by bagging more gold for the country. It was a successful day as star wrestler Sumit Malik and Vinesh Phogat clinched the gold medal, while Sakshi Malik and Somveer settled for bronze. Vinesh, who earlier defeated Rupinder Kaur of Australia in the 50kg freestyle to enter final, she performed outstanding today to win 13-3 against Jessica Macdonald for the gold medal.

Although, Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik faced a defeat against Aminat Adeniyi of Nigeria 3-6 in 62kg freestyle wrestling. She, however, settled for bronze at gold coast after beating Tayla Ford of New Zealand 6-5 in a stiff battle. Somveer won bronze by 7-3 in 86kg freestyle to settle for the bronze medal after defeating Australia’s Jayden Lawrence 7-0 for a victory by fall in the repechage.

Wrestler Sakshi Malik bags bronze medal in woman's freestyle 62 kg Nordic event. #CommonwealthGames2018 pic.twitter.com/T8qTe6wFuD — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2018

Performing exceptionally well Indian squad grabbed 2 gold and 2 bronze medals in wrestling that raised the medal tally of India to the total of 55 medals including 24 gold, 14 silver and 17 bronze medals.

