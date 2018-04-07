India got off to a routine start on the Day 3 of Commonwealth Games 2018 as Sathish Sivalingam clinched a gold medal in men's 77 kg weightlifting category after lifting a total weight of 317 kg. Just after he won the third gold for India at the ongoing sporting event, Twitter exploded with reactions.

Indians are running riots at Commonwealth Games 2018 and Sathish Sivalingam is the latest to join the bandwagon of gold medallists at the sporting extravaganza. The sturdy weightlifter from Tamil Nadu aced the men’s 77 kg weightlifting category after lifting a total weight of 317 kg. Sivalingam’s gold medal came after Mirabai Chanu and Sanjita Chanu, who also clinched the gold in weightlifting events.

Just after Sathish Sivalingam stood at the top of the podium with his gold medal, Twitter exploded with reactions and one of the familiar faces who is encouraging the Indian contingent relentlessly on the social media platform is Virender Sehwag. Here are some of the top reactions from Twitter:

And another early morning gift for us, a golden start to the day. Congratulations #SathishSivalingam on our third #GC2018Weightlifting Gold in Men’s 77kg, lifting 317kg. Great effort despite the hamstring injury. His second successive gold after the one in Glasgow. #CWG2018

Congratuation #SathishSivalingam on winning the 3rd Gold for #India

You are making all of us proud. #ProudIndian

#CWG2018 #GC2018 #CommonwealthGames2018

Congratuation #SathishSivalingam on winning gold for #India in 77 kg weightlifting category at #CWG2018 We are all proud of you #GC2018Weightlifting #GC2018

This is how we begin our morning today #GoldMorning for India

What a stupendous performance by -#SathishSivalingam

#CWG2018 #GC2018 #GC2018Weightlifting

Heartiest Congratulations to #SathishSivalingam on winning Gold Medal in Men’s 77 kg #GC2018WeightLifting. #GC2018

Fabulous start of the day with another GOLD!

Congratulations @sathy732 for lifting 317 kg in the 77 kg category.

🇮🇳#GC2018 #SathishSivalingam — Birender Singh (@ChBirenderSingh) April 7, 2018

