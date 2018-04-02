On Thursday, the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) will kick-start at Gold Coast, the Queensland district of Australia. On the opening day of 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, swimmer Sajan Prakash will compete in 50m butterfly category and Indian badminton team will take on arch-rivals Pakistan. The Indian team are spearheaded by ace badminton shuttler PV Sindhu. The 2016 Rio Olympic Silver medallist is also the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony of 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games will kick-start from April 4 on Thursday at Gold Coast, the Queensland district of Australia for the record fifth time. The multi-sport event which involves athletes from 70 Commonwealth of Nations will feature in 18 sports disciplines where India are set to role 227 athletes across various categories. Previously known as the British Empire Games from 1930–1950, the 21st edition of Commonwealth Games in Australia will host equal series of sports events for both men and women.

Along with hosts Australia, only five nations have attended every edition of the multi-sport event since Commonwealth’s inception. Indian ace shuttler and current World No 3 in the BWF World Ranking PV Sindhu will headline India’s contingent along with other prominent figures including the likes of badminton ace Kidambi Srikanth, shooter Jitu Rai, boxing star Mary Kom and Saina Nehwal in the upcoming Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast in Australia. India will start their journey in the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games from women’s hockey category on Thursday. India will lock horns against Cameroon at 3:30PM in men’s basketball.

Here is the entire schedule of Indian athletes who will be participating on Day 1 (April 5, Thursday) in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Event: Table Tennis Team Group and Knockout Stage

Time: 4:00 am – 10:00 am and 11:30 am – 4:30 pm

Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Ashish Kumar

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Team: Ashish Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Rakesh Patra

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Gururaja

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 56 kg)

Time: 5:12 AM

India vs Wales

Event: Women’s Hockey

Time: 5:02 AM

Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)

Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal)

Athlete: Virdhawal Khade

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)

Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal)

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Backstroke)

Time: 7:24 AM (1st Heat), 4:52 PM (1st Semifinal)

Event: Men’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Women’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Squash Singles Preliminary

Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Team: Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold, Manorama Devi, Amritha Reghunath

Event: Cycling (4000m Team Pursuit)

Time: 10:12 AM (Qualification), 3:00 PM (Final)

Team: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar, Sanuraj P, Manjeet Singh

Event: Cycling (Team Sprint)

Time: 12:04 (Qualification), 4:28 PM (Final)

India vs Jamaica

Event: Women’s basketball

Time: 2:03 PM

India vs Cameroon

Event: Men’s Basketball

Time: 3:30 PM

Team: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji

Event: (Cycling) Women Team Sprint

Time: 11:54 PM (Qualification), 4:21 PM (Final)

Athlete: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 48 kg)

Time: 9:42 AM

Athlete: Muthupandi Raja

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 62 kg)

Time: 2:12 PM

India v Sri Lanka

Event: Mixed Team Badminton

Time: 4:30 am – 8:00 am

India vs Pakistan

Event: Mixed Team Badminton

Time: 2:30 pm – 6:00 pm

Event: Lawns Bawl Starts from April 5

