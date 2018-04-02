The 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games will kick-start from April 4 on Thursday at Gold Coast, the Queensland district of Australia for the record fifth time. The multi-sport event which involves athletes from 70 Commonwealth of Nations will feature in 18 sports disciplines where India are set to role 227 athletes across various categories. Previously known as the British Empire Games from 1930–1950, the 21st edition of Commonwealth Games in Australia will host equal series of sports events for both men and women.
Along with hosts Australia, only five nations have attended every edition of the multi-sport event since Commonwealth’s inception. Indian ace shuttler and current World No 3 in the BWF World Ranking PV Sindhu will headline India’s contingent along with other prominent figures including the likes of badminton ace Kidambi Srikanth, shooter Jitu Rai, boxing star Mary Kom and Saina Nehwal in the upcoming Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast in Australia. India will start their journey in the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games from women’s hockey category on Thursday. India will lock horns against Cameroon at 3:30PM in men’s basketball.
Here is the entire schedule of Indian athletes who will be participating on Day 1 (April 5, Thursday) in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.
Event: Table Tennis Team Group and Knockout Stage
Time: 4:00 am – 10:00 am and 11:30 am – 4:30 pm
Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)
Athlete: Ashish Kumar
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)
Team: Ashish Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)
Athlete: Rakesh Patra
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)
Athlete: Gururaja
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 56 kg)
Time: 5:12 AM
India vs Wales
Event: Women’s Hockey
Time: 5:02 AM
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)
Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal)
Athlete: Virdhawal Khade
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)
Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal)
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Backstroke)
Time: 7:24 AM (1st Heat), 4:52 PM (1st Semifinal)
Event: Men’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm
Event: Women’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm
Event: Squash Singles Preliminary
Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm
Team: Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold, Manorama Devi, Amritha Reghunath
Event: Cycling (4000m Team Pursuit)
Time: 10:12 AM (Qualification), 3:00 PM (Final)
Team: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar, Sanuraj P, Manjeet Singh
Event: Cycling (Team Sprint)
Time: 12:04 (Qualification), 4:28 PM (Final)
India vs Jamaica
Event: Women’s basketball
Time: 2:03 PM
India vs Cameroon
Event: Men’s Basketball
Time: 3:30 PM
Team: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji
Event: (Cycling) Women Team Sprint
Time: 11:54 PM (Qualification), 4:21 PM (Final)
Athlete: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 48 kg)
Time: 9:42 AM
Athlete: Muthupandi Raja
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 62 kg)
Time: 2:12 PM
India v Sri Lanka
Event: Mixed Team Badminton
Time: 4:30 am – 8:00 am
India vs Pakistan
Event: Mixed Team Badminton
Time: 2:30 pm – 6:00 pm
Event: Lawns Bawl Starts from April 5
ALSO READ: I don’t care about Manchester City! Mourinho believes Man United deserve second place in Premier League
WATCH: https://www.newsx.com/sports/premier-league-i-dont-care-about-manchester-city-jose-mourinho-believes-manchester-united-deserve-second-placeFor all the latest Commonwealth Games 2018 News, download NewsX App