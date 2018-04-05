India at Commonwealth Games 2018 Gold Coast, Day 2: The Indian contingent after finishing day 1 with two medals to their name will look to continue the good show on the second day of the games. Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu will be one of India's strongest gold medal hopes in the Women’s 53kg weightlifting event. Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth after leading India to a 5-0 rout of Sri Lanka and Pakistan on day 1 will be aiming to continue the unbeaten run on day 2 against Scotland.

After a golden start to the proceedings on day 1 of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, the Indian contingent will be hoping to keep the medals coming across sporting events. Making it an unforgettable Thursday for the fans back in home, star weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu in a record-breaking show clinched the first gold medal for the country after her teammate Gururaja Poojary opened India’s medal account with a silver lift in the men’s 56kg category. On the second day of the games, the Indian badminton team which swept aside challenge from Pakistan and Sri Lanka will once again take the court against Scotland in the mixed team event.

In what could be fairly counted as a good day for India in Gold Coast, the Indian athletes put up a solid show in badminton, weightlifting, squash and boxing. Mirabai Chanu lifted a record 196 kg combined, 86 kg in snatch and 110kg in clean and jerk to better the colour of her silver medal from the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. She finished on top of the podium and ensured India had gold on the opening day of the games. World number 2 Kidambi Srikanth and veteran Saina Nehwal spearheaded the Indian badminton team as they rattled past Sri Lanka and then Pakistan 5-0 each. In squash, both Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa won their respective opening games strengthening their medal hopes.

Indian eves lost their opening hockey encounter against Wales but will be hoping to seal their first win in the competition when they lock horns with Malaysia at around 10 AM IST on Friday, Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games. Ace boxer Manoj Kumar who won gold at the Commonwealth Games 2010 in New Delhi, progressed into the round of 16 after winning his opening match in the 69 kg category with a comprehensive victory with all five judges in his favour. The Indian men’s and women’s boxing team will be in action on day 2 in Gold Coast.

Srikanth and Saina in PV Sindhu’s absence will make sure they continue their unbeaten run against Scotland. The Indian badminton team will have only a single clash tomorrow which will begin from 9:30 AM to 1 PM. The squash team will also take the court in the Singles Preliminary event twice in the day.

In weightlifting, taking inspiration from Mirabai Chanu’s superb show for gold, her teammate Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu will be contesting in the 56kg category and will aim to the gold tally for India. She is also one of the strongest gold medal contenders in her weight category. In the men’s 69kg category Deepak Lather will be on the stage. Saraswati Rout will also be in action in women’s 58kg event.

Here’s the schedule of Indian athletes in action on day 2 of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast:

WEIGHTLIFTING

Event: Women’s 53kg

Athlete: Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu

Time: 5:12 a.m.

Event: Men’s 69kg

Athlete: Deepak Lather

Time: 9:42 a.m.

Event: Women’s 58kg

Athlete: Saraswati Rout

Time: 2:12 p.m.

HOCKEY

India vs Malaysia (women)

Time: 10:02 a.m.

BADMINTON

Event: Mixed Team

India vs Scotland

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

BOXING

Event: Men and Women Preliminary rounds

Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

CYCLING

Event: Women Sprint

Athlete: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji

Time: 8:32 a.m. (Qualification), 10:02 a.m. (Repechage), 10:24 a.m. (Quarterfinals), 2:52 p.m. (Semifinal), 4:18 p.m. (Final)

Event: Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit

Athlete: Sonali Chang, Manorama Devi

Time: 8:56 a.m. (Qualification), 3 p.m. (Final)

Event: Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit

Athlete: Manjeet Singh

Time: 10:47 a.m. (Qualification)

Event: Keirin

Athlete: Sahil Kumar, Sanuraj P, Ranjit Singh

Time: 2:32 p.m. (Qualification), 3:15 p.m. (Repechage), 4:08 p.m. (Semifinal), 4:41 p.m. (Final)

GYMNASTICS

Event: Women Individual All Around Qualification

Athlete: Pranati Das, Pranati Nayak, Aruna Reddy

Time: 4:39 a.m.

TABLE TENNIS

Event: Team Group and Knockout Stage

Time: 4 a.m. to 100 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SQUASH

Event: Singles Preliminary

Time: 8 a.m. to 12 noon and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

