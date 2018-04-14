Giving the Indian contingent a bright start on Day 10 in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia, boxing icon MC Mary Kom created history and clinched her first gold medal in women's 45-48 kg at Gold Coast. For the win, the five-time world champion outclassed Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara 5-0 and was declared the winner after a unanimous decision.

Giving the Indian contingent a bright start on Day 10 in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia, boxing icon MC Mary Kom created history and clinched her first gold medal in women’s 45-48 kg at Gold Coast. Kom added another triumph in her glittering boxing career for India on Saturday as she became the 1st Indian women to take home the gold medal in boxing. For the win, the five-time world champion outclassed Northern Ireland’s Kristina O’Hara 5-0 and was declared the winner after a unanimous decision. Kom got the better of O’Hara 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 30-27, 20-27 in women’s boxing final to clinch the gold at Gold Coast.

The 35-year old made a stunning comeback in boxing when she clinched the Asian Championships Gold in Vietnam last year for the fifth time in her career. The Indian boxer started her final bout for gold at Gold Coast with supreme confidence and her rich experience helped her outclassing the rookie Irish opponent. Prior to her heroics at Gold Coast, Mary Kom had her sleeves rolled at the the Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria where she came second on the podium and clinched silver for India. Mary Kom dedicated her remarkable triumph to her children. The Indian boxer also shared a special message for her 3 son on Twitter.

“I Dedicated my #GC2018boxing Gold Medal to my 3 sons, Rechungvar, Khupneivar & Prince , calling me MAMA when r you coming home. I thank my coaches, support staffs, @BFI_official, @Media_SAI for believing in me, ” Mary Kom tweeted after becoming India’s first women boxer to win gold at CWG.

Missing so much my boys. Mum is coming soon😘😘 pic.twitter.com/SYp5FIqPcy — Mary Kom (@MangteC) April 14, 2018

