With India gearing up for another successful Commonwealth Games campaign at Gold Coast this year in Australia, Indian ace shuttler Saina Nehwal said that India will emerge as the overall best performer in the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Saina Nehwal clinched the Bronze medal for India in 2006 Commonwealth Games that were held in Melbourne. Nehwal then became a household name 4 years later when she made India proud by bagging her first gold in the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Nehwal believes India has the best contingent across all disciplines and will break all records in the upcoming Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Events like these have been building blocks in Saina’s glittering badminton career over the years. It’s been more than ten years since Saina announced her arrival in the world of badminton. Saina Nehwal clinched the Bronze medal for India in 2006 Commonwealth Games that were held in Melbourne. Nehwal then became a household name 4 years later when she made India proud by bagging her first gold in the 2010 Commonwealth Games. In an interview with DNA, Saina Nehwal shared her rich history with the Commonwealth Games, which was indeed a fruitful starting point of her career.

The 28-year old believes India has the best contingent across all disciplines and with an impeccable line-up in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Saina hopes India will break all records in the upcoming events. “India will emerge as the overall best performer at Gold Coast,” Saina was quoted as saying by DNA. “We have the best contingent across all disciplines and some of the best performers in the world currently. I hope we will break all records in these Games,” Saina added.

