Making her comeback in the upcoming 2018 Commonwealth Games after being sidelined for long with an ankle injury, India ace shuttler PV Sindhu is anticipating the 2010 hosts to fetch a lot of medals at Gold Coast in Australia. Sindhu, who witnessed a slight sprain on her right ankle when she completed her last practise session at the Gopichand Academy on Tuesday, is likely to be declared full-fit prior to the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. As per latest update on her right ankle sprain during practice last week, there were no signs of injury examined by the doctors either on the bone or ligament.

“Last time I had a bronze and this time I want to do well and give my best. I can’t tell a particular number but definitely we will get a lot of medals this time,” Sindhu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. “Preparation wise everything has been going well for me. Of course, unfortunately, I sprained my ankle a bit but I think I should be fine by the time the Games starts, I hope I will be completely fit by then,” Sindhu said.

