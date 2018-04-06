After Mirabai Chanu and P Gururaja gave a sensational start to the Indian contingent at the CWG Day 1 in Gold Coast, Australia with a silver and gold medal respectively, Indian contingent will be looking to continue the momentum. Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham will be vying to replicate Mirabai's success on Day 2 while Indian badminton team will be looking forward to upsetting the odds against Scotland.

When the Indian contingent will enter the battleground on the Day 2 of 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Gold Coast, Australia, they will be looking to continue from where the medalists Mirabai Chanu and P Gururaja left off. Chanu proved to be the top crop among the Indian talent that is participating in the mega sporting event by clinching a gold medal while Gururaja, son of a truck driver, narrowly missed out on gold by settling with silver.

For India, CWG Day 2 will kick off with artistic gymnastics which will comprise of Pranati Das, Pranati Nayak and Aruna Budda Reddy. It will be followed by Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham who will contest for the women’s 53 kg weightlifting final. Later in the day, Indian women’s hockey team, which suffered an unfortunate 2-3 loss against Wales on Wednesday, will take on Malaysia. And finally, the Indian badminton squad will lock horns with a resolute Scotland side in a highly-anticipated match.

Also Read: All the action from CWG Day 1

Also Read: Full schedule of India for CWG Day 2

Here are the CWG Day 2 LIVE updates:

08:30 AM IST | The next to come is men’s 69 kg weightlifting event where Deepak Lather will contend for the top honours among several strong contenders from across the world. The event starts at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

08:00 AM IST | India’s swimmer Kiran Tak suffered a major setback in the women’s S9 100 m backstroke heat as she finished last in the event with a whopping difference. She came at 7th place reaching 28 seconds after sixth-placed Tupou Neiufi.

07:30 AM IST | After breaking the Commonwealth Games record by lifting 84 kg in Snatch category of women’s 53 kg weightlifting, Sanjita Chanu gave a daunting target to other participants in the event by lifting 108 kg in Clean and Jerk category. Papua New Guinea’s Loa Dika Toua was presented with an opportunity to eclipse Sanjita’s total lift of 192 kg but she fell 10 kg behind the Indian weightlifter. This is India’s second gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2018.

07:20 AM IST | Here are the results for the women’s 53 kg weightlifting category

07:15 AM IST | SANJITA CHANU CLAIMS GOLD IN WOMEN’S 53 KG WEIGHTLIFTING EVENT. Sanjita Chanu matches the Day 1 exploits of her namesake Mirabai Chanu on Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 by clinching gold medal. Sanjita lifted 84 kg in Snatch category and aced her opponents by lifting a mammoth 108 kg in Clean and Jerk category, lifting a total of 192 kg.

06:45 AM IST | Elsewhere, history is being made by the ocean! Beach volleyball kicks off for the first time ever in the history of Commonwealth Games.

The wait is over. History is made by the ocean as Beach Volleyball makes its Commonwealth Games debut, presented for the first time ever at @GC2018 #GC2018VolleyBall @FIVBVolleyball pic.twitter.com/mfBKFBC5FT — Commonwealth Games Federation (@thecgf) April 6, 2018

06:30 AM IST | FAILED! Ruth Baffoe of Ghana manages to lift 90 kg in Clean and Jerk category but it has been ruled out as she bent her right arm during the jerk.

06:20 AM IST | Now Sanjita Chanu leads her closest opponent, Canada’s Rachel LeBlanc-Bazinet, with 3 kg heading into the into the Clean and Jerk section. Chanu lifted 84 kg in the Snatch category.

06:15 AM IST | This is incredible! Sanjita Chanu equals the Commonwealth Games record in the women’s 53 kg Snatch category in her 2nd attempt and goes on to break it in the 3rd attempt.

The existing records in the Women’s 53-kg category. Sanjita Chanu broke the record of Swarti Singh in the Snatch category by lifting 84 kg.

06:05 AM IST | A remarkable effort by Sanjita Chanu! She lifts 81 kg in her first snatch attempt. The Indian weightlifter is participating in the women’s 53 kg final and will be looking to replicate the Day 1 success of her namesake.

05:30 AM IST | Although Indian contingent is making waves at the Commonwealth Games 2018 with one silver and one gold medal, it is England which leads at the top with the highest number of gold medals while the hosts Australia has secured the highest number of medals so far.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App