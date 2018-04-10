In the ongoing Common Wealth Games XXI on Tuesday (Day 6) India will be hoping for some more medals as big events including Hockey, Shooting, Squash and other competitions are lined up. Reaching new heights on Monday (Day 5) of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, Indian shooter Jitu Rai clinched the gold medal in 10m air pistol event at Gold Coast. While Jitu Rai won gold, his counterpart from the Indian contingent Om Prakash Mitharval finished third to claim the bronze medal in the same event.

Reaching new heights on Monday (Day 5) of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, Indian shooter Jitu Rai clinched the gold medal in 10m air pistol event at Gold Coast. While Jitu Rai won gold, his counterpart from the Indian contingent Om Prakash Mitharval finished third to claim the bronze medal in the same event. For the win, Jitu registered a score of 235.1 and Om Prakash scored 214.3 for the top finishes at the podium. Rai, who successfully retained his gold medal at the Commonwealth Games also scripted history as the Lucknow star shooter set a new record at the Games with a score of 235.1 in the final.

Time and Schedule for India, Day 6 at Common Wealth Games XXI

April 10 (All timings IST)—4:30 AM

Shooting (men’s 50m rifle prone qualification)

Gagan Narang, Chain Singh

Shooting (women’s 25m pistol qualification precision)

Heena Sidhu, Annu Singh

Lawn bowls (men’s singles)

Krishna Xalxo

Lawn bowls (women’s pairs)

India v Jersey

5:00 AM

Men’s hockey

India v Malaysia

6:00 AM

Shooting (women’s 25m pistol qualification rapid)

Heena Sidhu, Annu Singh

6:30 AM

Squash (women’s doubles)

Joshna Chinnappa/Dipika Pallikal

6:35 AM

Swimming (women’s S8 50m freestyle heat 1)

Vaishnavi Vinod Jagtap

6:45 AM

Athletics (men’s 400m hurdles Rd 1)

Ayyasamy Dharun

7:30 AM

Lawn bowls (men’s singles)

Krishna Xalxo

Lawn bowls (women’s pairs)

India v Northern Ireland

8:35 AM

Badminton (mixed doubles Rd of 64)

India v Guernsey

8:45 AM

Squash (mixed doubles)

Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal

9:00 AM

TT (women’s tt6-10 singles)

Vaishnavi Sutar

9:17 AM

Boxing (men’s 46-49kg QF)

Amit Panghal

10:32 AM

Boxing (men’s 91kg QF)

Naman Tanwar

11:30 am

Lawn bowls (women’s triples)

India v Australia

12:00 pm

TT (women’s tt6-10 singles)

Maitreyee Sarkar

2:15 pm

Squash (mixed doubles)

Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal

2:30 pm

Lawn bowls (men’s fours)

India v Botswana

2:47 pm

Boxing (men’s 56kg QF)

Hussamuddin Mohammed

3:00 pm

Women’s hockey

India v South Africa

3:32 pm

Boxing (men’s 69kg QF)

Manoj Kumar

3:45 pm

Squash (mixed doubles)

Joshna Chinnappa/Harinder Pal Sandhu

4:17 PM

Boxing (men’s 91+kg QF)

Satish Kumar

4:46 pm

Athletics (women’s 400m final)

Hima Das

