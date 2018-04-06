Sanjita Chanu repeated the gold medal exploits of her compatriot Mirabai Chanu on the Day 2 of Commonwealth Games 2018. The weightlifter from Manipur finished at the top in the women's 53 kg weightlifting event in Gold Coast, Australia.

Sanjita Chanu continued the momentum of Indian contingent participating in the Commonwealth Games 2018 by clinching a gold medal in women’s 53 kg weightlifting event on Friday in Gold Coast, Australia. It was India’s second gold medal at the ongoing sporting extravaganza after Mirabai Chanu’s gold on Thursday. Sanjita Chanu took her tally of gold medals to two in all the Commonwealth Games that she has participated in.

Entering the 53 kg weightlifting event as the heavy favourite, Sanjita, who hails from Manipur, broke the Commonwealth Games record by lifting a mammoth 84 kg in the Snatch category. Chanu was on top of her game and went on to lift another 108 kg in the next Clean and Jerk category taking her total lift to 192 kg. The second favourite of the event, Papua New Guinea’s Loa Dika Toua could manage 80 kg in Snatch and had to lift 113 kg in Clean and Jerk in order to eclipse Sanjita Chanu’s score. Loa Dika tried to lift the required weight but fell 10 kg short and had to settle with a silver medal with the total lift of 182 kg. Canada’s Rachel Leblanc-Bazinet narrowly finished third with 181 kg.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 2 LIVE: Sanjita Chanu clinches gold in women’s 53 kg weightlifting event

Earlier in Commonwealth Games 2014 held in Glasgow, Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu opened India’s account on the opening day of the event by clinching a gold medal in women’s 48 kg weightlifting category. The 24-year-old weightlifter lifted a total weight of 173 kg and missed the Commonwealth Games record by 2 kg.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App