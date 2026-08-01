Commonwealth Games 2026: All 10 Indian Boxers Reach Finals, Lovlina Borgohain and Narender Bawal Lead Gold Medal Charge

Commonwealth Games 2026: It was an incredible day of boxing for the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Narender Bawal defeated Trinidad and Tobago’s Nigel Paul in the final fight of the day in the Men’s 90+ kg semifinal. He became the 10th Indian boxer to reach the final. All 10 boxers from India won their respective semifinal bouts. Sachin Siwach defeated Owain Harris Allan in the penultimate fight of the day. India’s co-flag bearer, Lovlina Borgohain, having earned a bye in her quarter-final bout, won the semi-final clash and defeated Tuvalu’s Tarona Khanum Badi Pasoni Taafaki to reach the final in the Women’s 75 kg weight category.

Narender Bawal Reaches Men’s 90+ kg Final

Narender Bawal defeated Trinidad and Tobago’s Nigel Paul in the Men’s 90+ kg semifinal. Like most of the other Indian boxers, Bawal won the fight by unanimous decision, with all five judges giving him the win in each of the three rounds. With his win, all 10 Indian boxers made it to the final and will now contest for gold medals on Saturday.

Sachin Siwach Beats Owain Harris Allan

Sachin Siwach was in action in India’s penultimate match of the day from the Boxing ring. The 26-year-old won all three rounds unanimously. In all three rounds, all five judges ruled in his favour to reach the final in Men’s 60 kg.

Lovlina Borgohain Proceeds to Women’s 75 kg Final

Lovlina Borgohain showed all her class in the Women’s 75 kg semifinal to defeat Tuvalu’s Tarona Khanum Badi Pasoni Taafaki. Borgohain, who was fighting her first bout in the Games, played directly in the semifinal after being given a bye in the quarterfinal. Like most of her compatriots, Borgohain won the clash against Taafaki unanimously. In all three rounds, the five judges ruled in her favour to hand her a commanding win.

Priya Ghanghas Edges Out England’s Lucy Kings-Wheatley to Reach Final

Priya Ghanghas semi-final win over England’s Lucy Kings-Wheatley was not as straightforward as some of her other compatriots. The 20-year-old won the first round 4-1, before losing the second round by the same margin. The scoreboard was tied 19 each for the two boxers across the five judges. In the third and final round, Ghanghas showed real class to win unanimously and clinch the semi-final bout.

Commonwealth Games 2026: All 10 Indian Boxers in Final

Each of the 10 Indian boxers made it to the final of their respective weight categories in what was a highly successful day for India in the boxing ring. Here is a list of Indian boxers who won their semi-final bouts:

Preeti Pawar: Women’s 54 kg

Ankush Panghal: Men’s 80 kg

Jaismine Lamboria: Women’s 57 kg

Arundhati Choudhary: Women’s 70 kg

Jadumani Singh: Men’s 55 kg

Sakshi Choudhary: Women’s 51 kg

Priya Ghanghas: Women’s 60 kg

Lovlina Borgohain: Women’s 75 kg

Sachin Siwach: Men’s 60 kg

Narender Bawal: Men’s 90+ kg

Each of the 10 Indian boxers will now contest for gold medals in the finals on Saturday.

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