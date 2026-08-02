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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026 August 2 Schedule: Judo, Cycling and Para Cycling in Focus on Final Day

Commonwealth Games 2026 August 2 Schedule: Judo, Cycling and Para Cycling in Focus on Final Day

Commonwealth Games 2026 August 2 Schedule features India’s final medal opportunities in Glasgow through judo, track cycling and para cycling. Ishroop Narang, Avtar Singh, Yash Ghanghas, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Lisha Das headline India’s action.

Lisha Das and Ronaldo Singh in frame. Image Credit: X
Lisha Das and Ronaldo Singh in frame. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 09:16 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026 August 2 Schedule: The final chapter of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow is written on Sunday, with the curtain falling down. The last opportunities for Indians to win medals are through the sport of judo and track cycling. As the country prepares to finish a great campaign on an upbeat note, the athletes will go for their last performances at Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, where Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, and Lisha Das will be representing the country in the cycling competition. These four athletes will try to achieve good results as the Indian delegation is coming down from the competition.

CWG 2026: India in Action on Final Day

A considerable amount of attention shall go to the judo mats since the trio of Ishroop Narang, Avtar Singh, and Yash Ghanghas will fight on the mat and try to get some more Indian medals. The three boys, who are going to compete, will definitely look up to the judokas of our country who, throughout the Games, delivered good results and raised their performances.

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Throughout Glasgow, India has performed very well in almost every event that it has participated in, which has been highlighted by some of the athletes’ remarkable achievements and podium finishes. On Saturday, the entire team of Indian boxers was very happy to win seven golds and three silvers as a result which has also moved India to fourth position in the overall medal tally, only being followed by Australia, England and Canada.

On the final day of the Commonwealth Games, the Indian athletes will have an opportunity to increase their medal counts for a last time and thereby end this great show in the highest possible way.

CWG 2026 August 2: India Cycling and Para Cycling Schedule

  • 2:09 PM – Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in Men’s 40km Points Race First Round
  • 3:51 PM – Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam in Men’s 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event)
  • 8:40 PM – Lisha Das in Women’s C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event)
  • 9:09 PM – Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in Men’s 40km Points Race Final (Medal Event, if qualified)

CWG 2026 August 2: India Judo Schedule

  • 2:30 PM – Ishroop Narang vs Nicole Wood in Women’s 78 kg (Round of 16)
  • 2:40 PM – Avtar Singh vs Aristos Michael in Men’s 100 kg (Round of 16)
  • 3:00 PM – Yash Ghanghas in Men’s 100+ kg (Round of 16)

Meanwhile, if India’s judokas proceed further, they will be in action later in the quarter-finals and semi-finals. The semi-finals will take place around 7:30 PM. 

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Latest Updates: India Jumps in 4th Place After Historic Boxing Success | Check Latest CWG Standings

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Commonwealth Games 2026 August 2 Schedule: Judo, Cycling and Para Cycling in Focus on Final Day

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Commonwealth Games 2026 August 2 Schedule: Judo, Cycling and Para Cycling in Focus on Final Day

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Commonwealth Games 2026 August 2 Schedule: Judo, Cycling and Para Cycling in Focus on Final Day
Commonwealth Games 2026 August 2 Schedule: Judo, Cycling and Para Cycling in Focus on Final Day
Commonwealth Games 2026 August 2 Schedule: Judo, Cycling and Para Cycling in Focus on Final Day
Commonwealth Games 2026 August 2 Schedule: Judo, Cycling and Para Cycling in Focus on Final Day

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