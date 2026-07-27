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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026: Bindyarani Devi Wins Bronze In Women’s 58kg Weightlifting In Glasgow

Commonwealth Games 2026: Bindyarani Devi Wins Bronze In Women’s 58kg Weightlifting In Glasgow

Bindyarani Devi won the bronze medal in the women's 58kg weightlifting event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, adding India's sixth medal after a dramatic clean & jerk contest.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Bindyarani Devi Wins Bronze In Womens 58kg Weightlifting. Photo X
Commonwealth Games 2026: Bindyarani Devi Wins Bronze In Womens 58kg Weightlifting. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 22:29 IST

India’s impressive run in weightlifting at the 2026 Commonwealth Games continued on Monday as Bindyarani Devi produced another podium finish, clinching the bronze medal in the women’s 58kg category in Glasgow. The experienced Manipuri lifter held her nerve during a dramatic clean and jerk contest to secure India’s sixth medal of the Games and further underline the country’s strength in the sport.

The 27-year-old began confidently in the snatch competition. She successfully lifted 83kg in her opening attempt before improving to 85kg in her second. With momentum on her side, Bindyarani completed an 87kg lift in her final attempt to finish joint-third after the opening discipline, keeping herself firmly in medal contention.

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The clean and jerk round, however, tested both her composure and resilience.

Bindyarani’s opening lift of 110kg was initially ruled invalid after officials deemed it did not meet competition regulations. The setback briefly placed her medal hopes in jeopardy, but the Indian responded in emphatic fashion.

Displaying remarkable determination, she successfully lifted 112kg in her second attempt to move into the medal positions. That effort ultimately proved decisive as England’s Eliza Pratt failed to clear 113kg in her final attempt, allowing Bindyarani to finish with a combined total of 199kg and secure the bronze medal.

The latest podium finish adds another significant chapter to a career built on consistency at the Commonwealth level.

Hailing from Manipur, Bindyarani first developed an interest in sport after hearing stories of legendary Manipuri warriors. As she grew older, Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu became her biggest inspiration, motivating her to pursue weightlifting professionally.

She first represented India at the Asian Youth and Junior Championships in 2016 before steadily progressing onto the senior international stage.

Bindyarani announced herself among the Commonwealth’s best by winning gold at the 2019 Commonwealth Senior Championships in the 55kg category with a total lift of 183kg. She followed it up with a silver medal at the 2021 Commonwealth Senior Championships before claiming another silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with a total of 202kg.

Following the revision of international weight categories, the Indian shifted to the women’s 58kg division and adapted seamlessly. She captured another silver medal at the 2025 Commonwealth Championships with a total lift of 206kg, proving her ability to remain among the elite despite the transition.

Her bronze in Glasgow continues that remarkable consistency and strengthens India’s growing medal tally in weightlifting at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Bindyarani Devi Wins Bronze In Women’s 58kg Weightlifting In Glasgow
Tags: bindyarani devibindyarani devi 58kgbindyarani devi bronze medalCommonwealth Games 2026CWG 2026india weightlifting

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Bindyarani Devi Wins Bronze In Women’s 58kg Weightlifting In Glasgow

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Bindyarani Devi Wins Bronze In Women’s 58kg Weightlifting In Glasgow
Commonwealth Games 2026: Bindyarani Devi Wins Bronze In Women’s 58kg Weightlifting In Glasgow
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