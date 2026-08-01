Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Jadumani Singh’s Men’s 55kg Gold Medal Final?

Jadumani Singh Live Streaming: India will be one of the countries competing for gold medals in boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Saturday, August 1, where Jadumani Singh is set to enter the Men’s 55kg final. The Indian boxer has been a major name in this event, and if he wins, he will be the top player on the board.

By making such a solid impression at the tournament and winning at least a silver medal for India, Jadumani qualified for the final. His steady performance throughout the whole week is a reflection of the strength and improvement of boxers’ performance in India, who have made the country proud on the international platform through boxing.

Since there are ten gold medal contenders for the Indian athletes, expectations in Glasgow, in particular at the SEC Centre, which is the site of the concluding day of the boxing events, run quite high for a repeat of the thrilling show.

Jadumani Singh’s Road to the Commonwealth Games 2026 Men’s 55 kg Final

From start to finish, the Manipuri boxer has been the most powerful performer at this event. His first match was against Pakistan’s Sumama Rehman in the men’s 55kg category, where he won comfortably. Jadumani continued his great form by progressing successfully through each round after that. He played well in the quarter-finals and semi-finals as well, and as a result, he will be in the final for the gold and will at least get bronze. This victory brings in another boxing medal for India.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Men’s 55kg Final: Match Details

Event: Men’s 55kg Boxing Final

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Venue: SEC Centre, Glasgow, Scotland

When And Where To Watch Jadumani Singh’s Men’s 55kg Final?

Indian supporters can look forward to the Commonwealth Games 2026 boxing finals as they take their seats on Sony Sports Network television channels. They can also get their live streaming fix via Sony LIV for the event.

Jadumani Singh Men’s 55 kg Final Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app and website

CWG 2026: Jadumani Singh vs Jye Dixon, Men’s 55 kg Final Prediction

Coming into the final match, Jadumani is on a tremendous roll and will no doubt be hungry to finish such a great run with a gold medal. With the Indian boxing team making an impressive semifinal showing without any losses and a number of other athletes entering the finals as well, the Indian contingent would definitely be under pressure, and they will be very confident at the same time.

If Jadumani Singh manages to win on Saturday, this win would not only bring an extra gold medal to the Indian scoreboard, but it would also be the best performance of his Commonwealth Games run so far.

Also Read: Asmita Dey Dedicates Historic Commonwealth Games 2026 Judo Gold to Late Father After India’s First-Ever Triumph